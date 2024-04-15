VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex , a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, announces the addition of seven new trading pairs to its USDT offering. The new pairs are:

FET/USDT,

JASMY/USDT,

ICP/USDT,

FLOKI/USDT,

TIA/USDT,

AGIX/USDT,

STRK/USDT

Margex Unveils Expanded Crypto Trading Options with Launch of Seven New Pairs

These new listings provide Margex users with expanded opportunities for diversification and trading strategies within the stable USDT ecosystem. The inclusion of these prominent tokens, such as FET, JASMY, ICP, FLOKI, AGIX, TIA, and STRK, further demonstrates Margex's commitment to offering a diverse range of assets to its global user base. Users can trade these tokens on up to 50X leverage.

Margex Spends $3 Million For Platform Upgrade

The crypto exchange also added 4 other pairs recently , which include ALGO/USDT, INJ/USDT, RNDR/USDT, and BONK/USDT.

Alongside the introduction of these new trading pairs, Margex has also unveiled a comprehensive platform upgrade . This upgrade includes a zero-fee converter , which the platform previously announced, as well as a sleek platform redesign, both now available to Margex users.

Margex is also preparing to unveil an easy-to-use and secure crypto wallet. This new wallet feature will provide Margex customers with a seamless and safe way to manage their digital assets.

These platform enhancements will improve the trading experience for crypto exchange users, providing them with a seamless and safe way to manage their digital assets.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With no success fees and a $10 minimum deposit, Margex copy trading is the most user-friendly in the crypto industry.

