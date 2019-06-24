Margaret Franklin, CFA, Appointed CEO and President of CFA Institute

Industry veteran will assume leadership of the global association of investment professionals on September 2, 2019

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, today announced the appointment of Margaret Franklin, CFA, as its new CEO and President, the first woman to hold the position in its 73-year history. She will assume the role on September 2, 2019, taking over from Paul Smith.

Marg Franklin has been a leader in the investment management industry for 28 years, most recently as President of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Canada and head of International Wealth Management in North America. Her deep practitioner experience has been gained at firms ranging from large, global asset managers to start ups, including Marret Private Wealth, State Street Global Advisors and Barclays Global Investors. Her work has included advising individuals, families, pension plans, endowments, foundations and government agencies.

Marg's experience with CFA Institute also runs deep. In 2011, Ms. Franklin was chair of the Board of Governors of CFA Institute, which is a volunteer position, and is a member of CFA Society Toronto, where she has also served on its board. She is a founding member of the CFA Institute Women in Investment Initiative, a past recipient of its Alfred C. Morley Distinguished Service Award in 2014, and a member of its Future of Finance Content Council.

Ms. Franklin said: "I am honored to assume the leadership of CFA Institute whose mission to promote the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence is more important than ever as our industry faces disruption from many quarters. I look forward to applying my wide-ranging experience as a practitioner and extensive knowledge of the organization in the service of its mission and members."

"Marg joins CFA Institute at a time when candidate growth and our global society network are at all-time highs," said Heather Brilliant, CFA, chair of the board of governors of CFA Institute. "We thank Paul for his work to promote the CFA charter and fair and functioning markets all over the world. He leaves a strong organization ready to address the challenges of markets and economies in flux, passing the baton to Marg Franklin, a proven leader."

Ms. Franklin will join the organization on September 2. Mr. Smith, who previously announced his departure at the end of 2019, will remain in an advisory capacity to the CEO until December 31, 2019.

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 165,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 156 local member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878098/CFA_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CFA Institute