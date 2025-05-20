Maren Thurow starts as new Head Global Communications at Grünenthal

AACHEN, Germany, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maren Thurow has today assumed the role of Vice President and Head Global Communications at Grünenthal. She succeeds Florian Dieckmann, who has played a key role in evolving the company's Communications department since 2021. In her new position, Maren will oversee Grünenthal's communications operations across all markets and lead the team based at the company's headquarters in Aachen. She will report directly to CEO Gabriel Baertschi.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Grünenthal's transformation, following the company's outstanding financial performance in 2024. Since 2017, Grünenthal's profitability, measured by adjusted EBITDA, has more than tripled, driven by strategic acquisitions and partnerships such as the acquisition of the US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik™ in July 2024. Additionally, Grünenthal continues to advance its key R&D programs, including progressing the Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM) and Nociceptin (NOP) Receptor Agonist programs to the next development stages, along with ongoing progress in its Nav compounds. The company is also focusing on accelerating growth in Qutenza™ and its Established Brands, while ensuring a smooth integration of Valinor Pharma and pursuing further strategic acquisitions.

Maren joined Grünenthal in 2021 as Head of Global Commercial Communication and was subsequently the Planning Director for the company's commercial organization. Prior to joining Grünenthal Maren was a Director at FleishmanHillard, one of the world's leading global PR firms.

