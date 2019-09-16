Marcel Stalder Appointed CEO of Chain IQ Group

The appointment of a new Group CEO is the outcome of the Board's long-term strategic planning. As part of the annual regular review early 2019, the Board and Urs Dogwiler came to the agreement that with the achievement of the objectives of a strategic and operational realignment, the right time has now come to initiate the next phase with Chain IQ. The company would like to thank Urs Dogwiler for his excellent and formative work. The leadership progression underscores Chain IQ's ambition to drive growth and significantly expand its market presence.

Urs Dogwiler will retire from his role on October 31, 2019 while Marcel Stalder will take over seamlessly on November 1, 2019. Urs Dogwiler continuously increased profitable service turnover, strategically transformed the global organizational structure and successfully diversified Chain IQ's procurement services. Chain IQ presents itself today as a global leading procurement and service company, serving over 50 international, renowned major clients in a wide range of industries in over 20 countries.

Claudio Cisullo, Founder & Executive Chairman of Chain IQ Group, said: "Urs Dogwiler has sustainably transformed Chain IQ over the past four years and made significant contribution. Today, Chain IQ Group is strategically and operationally very well positioned, especially in the field of digitalization. He successfully implemented a comprehensive change program and made Chain IQ a client-focused, diversified and cost-efficient procurement service provider. I thank Urs Dogwiler for his exceptional effort and commitment and wish him all the best for the future – it was a great pleasure working with him."

Marcel Stalder joins Chain IQ Group from EY, where he last acted as Market Leader Germany, Switzerland, Austria. He further served as Country Managing Partner Switzerland and board member of both the Executive Board and the Board of Directors of EY Switzerland. Marcel Stalder is a highly motivated, charismatic and goal-oriented personality with a very analytical, structured approach and strong assertiveness. After 23 years at EY, he now enters an ambitious, entrepreneurial driven company, in line with his personal career aspiration. Boasting many years of expertise in strategic development and growth promotion, the new Group CEO will – building on the initiated strategy – accelerate global market coverage and growth as well as further drive innovation powered by technology and digitalization.

Claudio Cisullo said: "We are delighted that, with Marcel Stalder, we have been able to appoint a highly professional and leading specialist in strategy consulting and development with compelling leadership and wide-ranging global strategic expertise. With his tremendous experience, network and capabilities, he is a perfect fit for our company and is very well prepared to actively seize the opportunities of the future, drive strong sustainable growth and take Chain IQ to the next level."

Chain IQ is an independent, global service company providing strategic, tactical and operational procurement for its clients. Chain IQ operates from its main centers – Zurich (headquarters), New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest – and is currently servicing more than 20 countries (including China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia).

