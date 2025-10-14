LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marca, Spain's leading sports media outlet, and Gigsberg, a secondary ticketing platform for live-events globally, today announce an exciting partnership to help readers and fans easily access live sports and entertainment events via www.ticketsmarca.com.

Marca.com and Gigsberg.com Announce Brand New Platform to Enhance Fan Access to Live Events Globally, Bringing Fans Closer to the Action. Marca, Spain’s leading sports media outlet, and Gigsberg, a global secondary platform for live-event tickets, today announce its White Label Solution, an exciting partnership to help readers and fans easily access live sports and entertainment events via tickets.marca.com.

This highly-anticipated collaboration will ensure MARCA's readers will gain direct access to Gigsberg's secure and trusted ticketing platform, offering a comprehensive range of tickets for sports, concerts, theatre, and cultural events worldwide. This integration brings fans closer to the action by ensuring a seamless, trustworthy, and convenient way to purchase tickets. The launch of Gigsberg's White Label Solution is a first-of-its-kind in Europe and having a partner of Marca's size and scale embrace the model is a testament to Gigsberg's ambition to be a leader in the industry.

Gigsberg, known for its innovative and transparent ticketing marketplace and industry leading customer service, provides fans with an extensive catalogue of the world's most sought-after events, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for every purchase.

Laura Múgica, the CEO of Unidad Editorial, MARCA's parent company said: "Whether through premium reporting and journalism or live coverage and highlights, MARCA has always been dedicated to bringing fans closer to the experiences and moments they are most passionate about. Partnering with Gigsberg offers our readers access to the events they are interested in and the opportunity to be there in person"

"We're thrilled to join forces with MARCA, a household and widely respected name in sports journalism," said Alex Berni, Chief Commercial Officer at Gigsberg. "Together, we're creating a powerful synergy where fans not only read about the biggest matches and events but also have the ability to attend them live, with trust and ease. Our aim is to bridge the gap between media content and live event participation, and we are excited to see the positive impact that our partnership with MARCA will have."

Gigsberg's White Label Solution enables industries such as travel and hospitality through to media companies, sports organisations, and entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate ticketing services into their platforms. The technology ensures a transparent, secure, and customisable user experience.

Together, Marca.com and Gigsberg.com are redefining the fan experience — connecting content with action, and readers with unforgettable live moments.

Fans are able to buy tickets now via www.ticketsmarca.com

Notes to Editors:

Gigsberg, Founded in 2018, is a secondary ticket marketplace. All tickets are guaranteed and secure. Prices are set by sellers and may be above or below face value.

* White Label Solution is Gigsberg's rebrandable solution, tailored for partner use. Gigsberg provides the infrastructure and support and partners apply their own branding and deploy it to their customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794964/Marca_Gisberg_Tickets.jpg