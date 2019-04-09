Mapp Announces Strong First Quarter with Their Agency-Friendly Email Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, one of the world's largest private marketing technology companies, today announced the close of a strong quarter, in which the company acquired new key customers, increased their agency customer base by 21%, and generated significant revenue solely from their new agency-friendly email marketing platform.

"We identified a gap in the market amongst agencies and consulting firms looking to serve multiple clients with a strong marketing automation tool. At the beginning of 2019, Mapp launched an email marketing platform designed specifically for agencies: Mapp Empower. Mapp Empower allows agencies to retain full ownership of their clients' experience through a multi-tenant, white label solution and a hands-off approach from Mapp as a vendor," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp. "We anticipated that Mapp Empower would become a top choice for partners going forward and now, at the end of Q1, this has been validated."

Highlights from the first quarter of 2019 include:

Company Growth: Since Mapp Empower's launch three months ago, international market entry has been significant, growing European sales by 270%.

Since Mapp Empower's launch three months ago, international market entry has been significant, growing European sales by 270%. New Customers: The 21%-increase in their agency customer base is attributed to digital marketing agencies across Italy , France , Bulgaria , Denmark , the UK, and the USA , who adopted the Mapp Empower platform in 2019 (agencies are anonymised to protect their white label implementation). One of Mapp's strategic UK resellers said: "We're excited to leverage Mapp Empower as our business expands continents. We'll be able to speed up time-to-revenue by contracting all our agency's email marketing clients on the go, with no need to go back to Mapp to update our account."

The 21%-increase in their agency customer base is attributed to digital marketing agencies across , , , , the UK, and the , who adopted the Mapp Empower platform in 2019 (agencies are anonymised to protect their white label implementation). One of Mapp's strategic UK resellers said: "We're excited to leverage Mapp Empower as our business expands continents. We'll be able to speed up time-to-revenue by contracting all our agency's email marketing clients on the go, with no need to go back to Mapp to update our account." Product Innovation: Mapp deployed two new product features for Mapp Empower within the quarter, including Visual Templates, a new drag-and-drop email builder to fully customise messaging, and Unified Segmentation with powerful list segmentation capabilities.

To learn more about Mapp Empower, visit https://mapp.com/agencies/.

About Mapp:

Mapp helps companies break away from the pack – without breaking the bank. In 2019, Mapp expanded its partnership and reseller options to include Mapp Empower, an email marketing platform for agencies, and Mapp Cloud, a cross-channel marketing platform for brands and resellers. Mapp is headquartered in San Diego with global offices in eight countries. They help more than 3,000 companies market smarter and achieve maximum return from their digital marketing efforts. Mapp customers include Puma, Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

Contact: Christine Paulson, (619) 342-4390, christine.paulson@mapp.com

