MAPLESTORY N KICKS OFF REGISTRATION FOR PIONEER TEST TODAY

Registration opens until July 7 ; Testers to be selected via survey on the official website

Pioneer Test begins on July 24 for 10 days to ensure game's infrastructure and stability

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXPACE announced the commencement of registration for MapleStory N's Pioneer Test today (July 1). MapleStory N is a PC-based MMORPG that integrates blockchain technology with the world's famous MapleStory IP.

To become a tester, users worldwide can now register by completing the survey on the official website here. Testers will be chosen based on survey responses, with nominations announced via official channels.

Key dates for the Pioneer Test are as follows (in UTC+4):

Registration Period: July 1 (Mon) - July 7 (Sun), 2024

(Mon) - (Sun), 2024 Tester Nomination Announcement: July 18 (Thu), 2024

(Thu), 2024 Pioneer Test Period: July 24 (Wed) - August 2 (Fri), 2024

During the Pioneer Test, participants will have the exclusive opportunity to experience MapleStory N before its official launch later this year. The test will feature the game's key blockchain elements including limited supply reward system and user-driven pricing system. Moreover, the testers get to experience the Zakum Boss content available in both Easy mode (Entry Lv.50+) and Normal mode (Entry Lv.90+).

"We're excited to announce the registration for MapleStory N's Pioneer Test. We urge users to register for the test today," said Sunyoung Hwang, Executive Director of NEXPACE. "We are committed to delivering the best version of MapleStory N to the fans of the MapleStory IP based on the test results."

MapleStory N is the first game to launch within the MapleStory Universe, a virtual worlds ecosystem that utilizes NFTs to enhance the game experience.

MapleStory IP boasts over 180 million registered users globally. With its various content and extensive resource pool from 20 years of live operations, MapleStory has built a robust ecosystem filled with items that can be NFTized and strong community features, making it ideal for blockchain integration.

For more information about the MapleStory N's Pioneer Test, visit the Official Website, Discord, X, Facebook and Medium.

[About MapleStory N]

MapleStory N is a PC-based MMORPG which adopts blockchain technology into the MapleStory IP, aiming to reach global gamers. The primary goal of MapleStory N is to deliver the joy of role-playing games while enhancing the experience of earning in-game rewards. In MapleStory N, players can acquire and NFTized items through gameplay such as defeating monsters and completing quests. MapleStory N fosters a user-driven economy based on dynamics created by users and their digital ownership of NFTs instead of relying on cash shops. MapleStory N will be launched in various regions where blockchain games are supported, the exact release date is to be announced in the future.

[About MapleStory Universe]

MapleStory Universe is the first project to be serviced on NEXPACE. As a Virtual Worlds ecosystem established based on Nexon's world's famous IP, MapleStory Universe utilizes NFTs to create various tangible and intangible enhancements to the games experience. MapleStory Universe is committed to lowering the barriers to entry for blockchain technology, making it easily accessible for everyone to participate in and experience the world of blockchain.

[About NEXPACE]

NEXPACE is an IP-expanding project based on blockchain technology that utilizes NFTs. The goal of NEXPACE is to bring creators and users together, fostering an innovative games community where members can experience various games and content developed by other members. With its blockchain technology, NEXPACE provides transparent and secure services, encouraging creators to freely express their ideas while users enjoy these fresh inventions. This represents the philosophy and ambition of NEXPACE.

