Manulife Named #1 Life Insurance Company for AI Maturity by Evident

Ranks in top five for insurance industry overall

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has been ranked first in the life insurance sector for artificial intelligence (AI) maturity in the inaugural Evident AI Index for Insurance, ranking in the top five across the insurance industry overall, and is one of only three companies to rank in the top 10 in every category measured.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Evident for our AI leadership. We were an early adopter of AI and have spent years embedding it across our business to deliver meaningful impact," said Phil Witherington, President and CEO, Manulife. "At a time when our industry is experiencing a true inflection point for AI adoption, today's recognition provides confidence that Manulife is on track to derive tangible growth, increased productivity, and financial performance gains through principled and disciplined deployment of AI across our business."

The Evident AI Index for Insurance assesses AI maturity across 30 of the most prominent insurance companies in North America and Europe, measuring progress across four key categories: Talent, Innovation, Leadership, and Transparency.

Developed by AI benchmarking platform Evident, this first-of-its-kind index covers leading life, property and casualty, composite, and reinsurance groups, offering the most comprehensive benchmark of AI maturity in the insurance sector across North America and Europe.

"Being named the top life insurer for AI maturity is a reflection of how deeply we have embedded AI across our business," said Jodie Wallis, Manulife's Global Chief AI Officer. "We've integrated AI into the heart of our operations across the globe, and are delivering meaningful impact through responsible, practical AI deployments that drive results our customers and colleagues can feel. We are proud to have that commitment recognized by Evident."

Manulife performed particularly well in the Leadership and Transparency categories, reflecting strong support and enthusiasm from the executive leadership team and strategic investments in AI solutions across businesses and geographies, guided by the company's Responsible AI Principles.

"Our Index highlights the insurers that are genuinely scaling AI capability and setting the bar for the wider industry, and as the leading life insurer Manulife is doing just that," says Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Evident. "Its strong performance, particularly around Leadership and Transparency, is a testament to Manulife's multi-year investment into AI across the whole company."

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to deploying AI at scale," said Karen Leggett, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Manulife. "Manulife's ranking on the Evident AI Index for Insurance validates that our AI initiatives are transforming the way we operate, developing solutions that create value across many parts of the organization and helping our customers live longer, healthier, wealthier lives."

Manulife expects its digital investments and capabilities, including AI-enabled enhancements, to generate a threefold return on investment over five years through 2027, with over $600 million of benefits1 realized in 2024 from our digital customer leadership initiatives globally.

Ms. Wallis is participating in The Evident AI Insurance Index Launch Roundtable on Tuesday, June 24th between 10:00 – 11:00 am ET. If you are interested in attending virtually, please register online here: https://evidentinsights.com/events/the-evident-ai-insurance-index-launch-roundtable/

To learn more about Manulife's AI progress, visit: manulife.com/AI

The full Evident AI Index report, and accompanying methodology, is available at https://evidentinsights.com/insurance-ai-index/.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Manulife's use of its digital capabilities, including AI and AI-enabled tools, and the expected benefits it expects to realize. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to general business and economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations with respect to the use of AI-enabled tools; our ability to execute our digital plans and to deploy future digital use cases; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key employees; and our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement from others. Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations may be found in our most recent annual and interim reports and elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



1 The benefits from our global digital, customer leadership initiatives include expense saves, growth absorption, revenue benefits (margin businesses) and new business CSM growth (insurance).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

