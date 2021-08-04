Manulife declares preferred share dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

per share Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.095908 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Media Relations Contact: Cheryl Holmes, Manulife, 416-557-0945, cheryl_holmes@manulife.com; Investor Relations: Hung Ko, Manulife, 416-806-9921, hung_ko@manulife.com

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com



SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation