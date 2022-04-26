Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market to Advance at CAGR of 9.4% During 2021-2031, Observes TMR Study

Manufacturing execution system (MES) implementation benefits on shop floor focus on improving the efficiency and quality of manufacturing processes; manufacturing execution system (MES) market to gain revenues from adoption of smart factory solutions

Need for improving enterprise-wide manufacturing operations in discrete and process industries spur prospects of MES in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide spectrum of businesses has implemented manufacturing execution systems (MES) for both discrete and process manufacturing ranging from automotive, aerospace, and metals to chemical, oil & gas, and paper & pulp industries. A number of tactical as well as strategic benefits have attracted deployment of MES in industries across their manufacturing supply chains and other processes. The global valuation of the manufacturing execution system (MES) market is projected to reach US$ 31.17 Bn by 2031.

MES act as a functional layer between ERP and the process control systems that enables these industries gain real-time visibility and control across the manufacturing plant. The drive for integration of MES with ERP stems from the need for continuous product and process improvement across the enterprise, opine the TMR analysts in a study on the manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

Developed markets such as in North America are witnessing growing application of advanced software that enables end-use industries successfully integrate ERP with process control for comprehensive benefits, thereby enriching the prospects of the market. The flexibility to manage complex process workflows in discrete assembly and batch process has increasingly catalyzed implementation of solutions in the manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

Key Findings of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Study

Need for Real-time Plant Control and Monitoring in Manufacturing Industries to Fuel Revenue Opportunities in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: MES has shown demonstrable functionality in offering real-time quality data checks, monitoring and managing manufacturing activities across distributed floor plants, thereby enabling customers to meet short-term and long-term operational goals. Pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and medical device manufacturers are increasingly demanding MES for ensuring easy compliance management for the products. Indeed, MES solutions have proved useful for complying with Title 21 CFR Part 11 and Part 820 of the U.S. FDA.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Key Drivers

Continuous drive for shop floor automation among process and discrete manufacturing industries is a key trend spurring the evolution of the manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

The need for real-time and accurate data across the production floors is a key customer value proposition for software and engineering companies offering MES. They are constantly adopting software architecture that enables easy integration of MES with enterprise applications for all the factory floors of the client or customer.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging manufacturing execution system (MES) market. The adoption of IIoT to automate shop floors of manufacturing industries is expanding lucrative avenues. The adoption of good manufacturing practices (GMP) in various discrete manufacturing industries has catalyzed the revenue prospects of the Asia Pacific manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

is projected to be an emerging manufacturing execution system (MES) market. The adoption of IIoT to automate shop floors of manufacturing industries is expanding lucrative avenues. The adoption of good manufacturing practices (GMP) in various discrete manufacturing industries has catalyzed the revenue prospects of the manufacturing execution system (MES) market. North America is a lucrative manufacturing execution system (MES) market. However, the analysts at TMR for this market study have observed that there are signs of declining sales opportunities in the region over the next few years.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the manufacturing execution system (MES) market are SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Körber AG, iTAC Software AG, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Design Systems, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, AVEVA Group plc., and ABB Ltd.

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Segmentation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, by Component

Software

Services

Consulting



Integration



Support & Maintenance

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, by End-user

Healthcare

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Others

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, by Region

North America





US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

