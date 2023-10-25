Manufacturing Execution System Market size worth $ 23.76 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.82 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

25 Oct, 2023, 16:41 BST
The "Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Size By Offering, By Deployment Type, By Process Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Manufacturing Execution System Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.
JERSEY CITY, N.J, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.76 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Revolutionizes Industrial Production
In a world where industrial efficiency is paramount, the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market has emerged as a game-changer. MES, an IT-enabled marvel, is redefining the manufacturing landscape for production floor engineers and managers. This sophisticated system seamlessly integrates with complex manufacturing setups, connecting control mechanisms to real-time monitors on the factory floor, ensuring effective execution of manufacturing operations and enhancing production output.
Driving Growth Through Innovation
The Manufacturing Execution System Market is witnessing unprecedented growth driven by the widespread adoption of industrial automation across process industries. Its cost-effectiveness, coupled with robust demand from sectors like power, food, beverage, and water and wastewater treatment, has propelled its steady trajectory. Real-time data monitoring, enhanced data visibility, and streamlined management of off-site development operations are pivotal in this expansion. Moreover, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology has further amplified this growth, granting industries unparalleled flexibility and superior performance.
Challenges Turned into Opportunities
Despite challenges such as limited awareness among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and high operational costs, the industry is ripe with opportunities. Technological advancements, integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems, and the evolving capabilities of MES in enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable production are promising prospects. MES also finds applications in sectors like pharmaceuticals and life sciences, enhancing its market appeal.
Asia-Pacific Leading the Charge
On the global stage, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region commands the largest Manufacturing Execution System Market share. China, in particular, is witnessing remarkable growth due to a surge in manufacturing units across diverse sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. Strong governmental initiatives and ongoing projects provide a conducive environment for market expansion, making APAC the epicenter of MES innovation.
Industry Pioneers Shaping the Future
In this dynamic landscape, industry leaders like ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, SAP SE, and Andea Solutions are charting the course of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market. Their strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts are driving the market towards a future marked by efficiency, innovation, and sustainable production.
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Manufacturing Execution System Market into Offering, Deployment Type, Process Industry, And Geography.
Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering
- Software
- Services
Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment Type
- On-Premise Deployment Type
- On-Demand Deployment Type
- Hybrid
Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Process Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences
- Energy & Power
- Water & Wastewater Management
- Others
Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
