Manufactured Housing Market to Reach $38.84 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in worldwide population, rapid urbanization, rise in government spending on residential construction, availability of mortgage loans, and surge in cost of residential constructions fuel the global manufactured housing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Manufactured Housing Market by Number of section (Single Section, Double Section, and Multi-Section), by Location (Private Property and MH Communities), Application (Residential and Non- Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global manufactured housing industry was estimated at $27.18 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $38.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growth in worldwide population, rapid urbanization, rise in government spending on residential construction, availability of mortgage loans, and surge in cost of residential constructions fuel the global manufactured housing market. On the other hand, fluctuations in price of raw materials and lack of skilled manpower impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancements & innovations are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6583

Covid-19 scenario-

Prolonged lockdowns caused disruptions in international trade and ceased construction processes, thereby affecting the global manufactured housing market to a significant extent.

However, several government bodies are now coming up with relaxations on the existing dictums and the market is anticipated to get back to its previous stance very soon.

The double section segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on number of sections, the double section segment contributed to nearly half of the global manufactured housing market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. Rise in need for the balance between luxury living and affordability fuels the segment growth.

The MH communities segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on location, the MH communities segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global manufactured housing market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027, due to appreciation in property value over time. At the same time, the private property segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to shortage of affordable and quality housing.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Manufactured Housing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6583?reqfor=covid

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global manufactured housing market. The region is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to growing population and rapid urbanization.

Key players in the industry-

Cavco Industries Inc.

Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.

Wigo Group, Nobility Homes Inc.

Omar Park Homes Ltd.

Q Prefab OÜ

Domino Homes SIA

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Skyline Champion Corporation

The Commodore Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6583

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market: Global pre-engineered buildings market is projected to reach $37,807.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Modular Construction Market: Global modular construction market is projected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Container Homes Market: Global container homes market size is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, from $44,768.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Home Automation Market: Global Home Automation Market is projected to reach at $81,645 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Smart Home Market and Smart Building Market: Global smart homes and buildings is expected to grow up to $35.3 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 29.5% between 2013 and 2020.

Precast Construction Market: Global precast construction market is projected to reach $185,232 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2022.

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

World Home Energy Management Systems Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research