Manual Spray Guns Market to Reach $2,602.9 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 2.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the manual spray guns market is driven by growth of the automotive industry, growth of the furniture industry, advantages of manual spray guns.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Manual Spray Gun Market by Type (Airless Spray Gun, HVLP, and LVLP), Material (Paint, Coating, Fire protection, and Other), Power Source (Pneumatic, Electric, and Gas powered), End-user Industry (Automotive, Woodworking, Marine, Steel, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others) and Sales Type (Dealers/Distributors, DIY, and Professionals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032." According to the report, the global manual spray guns market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111362

Professional painters and do-it-yourselfers alike utilize paint spray guns to coat a variety of surfaces by spraying paint onto them. Paint sprayers atomize liquid paint using pressure from an external source before spraying it on the desired surface. Paint spray guns can be used by both professional and non-professional users due to the market's availability of a wide range of sizes, capacities, and operating principles. Due to its beneficial characteristics, such as speedier paint application, blemish-free paint layer, and ability to access difficult-to-reach voids and places, the paint spray gun has seen an increase in popularity.

Prime determinants of growth

The demand for manual spray guns, which are mostly used for painting consumer durables, has increased because of this need, particularly in developing nations like India, China, and Vietnam. Additionally, there is a greater need for manual spray guns from car manufacturers due to the rising demand for automobiles around the world, particularly in industrialized nations like Europe and North America. Due to their ease of use, airless spray guns are widely used. In addition, it is projected that DIYers would employ paint sprayers to repair and maintain their own possessions as well as buildings and other objects.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.6 billion CAGR 2.8 % No. of Pages in Report 550 Segments covered Coating Type, Material, Power source, Sales channel, End-user industry, and Regions Drivers Growth of automotive industry Growth of furniture industry Advantages of manual spray guns Cost effectiveness Opportunities Growing aerospace industry Advancements in paint spray guns Restraints Requirement of maintenance Impact on accuracy Requirement of external power source

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the manual spray guns market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started improving, the demand for manual spray guns was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the manual spray guns market.

Buy This Research Report (550 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3e02a635d455a21fcfc4dde906056359

The paint segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the paint segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the manual spray guns market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, these paint spray guns are highly versatile and are used to paint any surface in any given conditions. The coating segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032, owing to increasing concern about environmental rules and regulation, it has driven the demand for eco-friendly coating system solutions.

The pneumatic segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on power source, the pneumatic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the manual spray guns market revenue and estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, pneumatic manual spray guns have various advantageous features that make them ideal choice for various applications. The gas powered segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032, gas powdered manual gun spray has several advantages of portability, enable users to operate them in outdoor or isolated environments.

The automotive segment maintains its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end user industry, automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the manual spray guns market revenue, Along with basic features such as engine, transmission, and steering, the sales of cars and other vehicles are also dependent on their looks. The woodworking segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032, Owing to the increase in number of vehicles, developing economies are witnessing exponential growth..

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the manual spray guns market revenue, owing to developing nations such as India and China which is pulling the focus towards the new construction projects. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032, owing to rising construction and infrastructure sectors in developing countries such as India, China, and others.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/111362

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Company ANEST IWATA CORPORATION

Graco, Inc.

SATA GmbH & Co

Wagner Spray Tech Corporation

Fuso Seiki Co., Ltd.

Exel Industries SA

Tritech Industries, Inc.

Prowin Tools Company Ltd.

Rongpeng Air Tools Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the manual spray guns market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Painting Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Global robotic paint booth market is projected to reach $10.68 billion

Global paint spray guns market is projected to reach $2.26 billion by 2031

Global Painting Robots Market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023

global paint roller market is projected to reach $3,182.2 million by 2027

Americas wall coverings market is projected to reach $1,04,199.0 million by 2031

Painting Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Liquid Applied Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Spray Foam Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Insulated wall panels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research