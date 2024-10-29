MANTRA Chain Partners with Google Cloud to Foster Innovation in the Real-World Assets Ecosystem

Google Cloud becomes a primary validator and infrastructure provider for MANTRA Chain

Google Cloud will feature a testnet faucet for the MANTRA network in its Web3 Portal

MANTRA will work with Google Cloud on a RWA accelerator program to encourage more development and innovation

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTRA Chain, a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has collaborated with Google Cloud, adding Google Cloud as a primary validator and infrastructure provider for MANTRA Chain. Google Cloud services will ensure MANTRA Chain maintains an efficient, reliable and secure blockchain infrastructure.

Mantra and Google Cloud Partnership

MANTRA Chain's collaboration with Google Cloud established a new benchmark in the growing trend of RWA blockchain trailblazers joining forces with established companies. It underscores that these industry-spanning efforts help bring further innovation with the RWA space. The collaboration will also extend into the recently launched Google Cloud Web3 Portal, where a testnet faucet for the MANTRA network will be created. This will allow developers to easily receive free OM testnet tokens and start building in the MANTRA ecosystem.

Additionally, MANTRA will collaborate with Google Cloud on MANTRA Incubator, a RWA accelerator program to encourage more development and innovation. MANTRA Incubator will award select projects with cloud credits, technical support and other resources from Google Cloud's Web3 and AI experts. This program launches in Q1 of 2025.

"Working alongside Google Cloud is a testament to MANTRA's growth and development, as well as a mark of credibility for the real-world asset industry as a whole," said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA. "We're thrilled to be able to work with Google Cloud to ensure the Web3 community has access to the best technology available."

"Google Cloud is collaborating with MANTRA Chain to accelerate the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by offering best-in-class tooling for building onchain," said Richard Widmann, Head of Web3 Strategy, Google Cloud. "As MANTRA Chain's cloud provider and a network validator, we're providing the secure, scalable RPC and reliable infrastructure needed to empower developers and startups building on MANTRA."

In addition, MANTRA has chosen BCW Group as its Google Cloud implementation partner. BCW is a Premier Partner level partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, providing dedicated Web3 and AI infrastructure solutions for enterprises. The support from BCW further contributes to MANTRA's stability and scalability.

MANTRA's collaboration with Google Cloud follows the recent launch of the MANTRA Chain's Mainnet, marking a significant step in bringing tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) onchain. MANTRA Chain's launch represents a new milestone in the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. For more information about MANTRA, and the incubator program, visit mantrachain.io.

About MANTRA Chain:

MANTRA Chain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543122/MANTRA_x_Google.jpg