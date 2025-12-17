Mantle Hosts End-of-Year Livestream Mantle State of Mind Episode 04, Bringing Together RWA Leaders, Builders, and Global Ecosystem Partners

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer connecting TradFi and on-chain finance, announced the End-of-Year edition of its monthly livestream series, featuring both a global session on December 18 and a China-focused builder livestream on December 19. The series reflects Mantle's focus on ecosystem growth, real-world assets (RWAs), and long-term builder support.

As Mantle's largest livestream to date, Episode 04 convenes 10+ industry leaders, builders, and ecosystem partners to reflect on Mantle's 2025 "MoMNTum" and explore what lies ahead across real-world assets (RWAs), builder infrastructure, and ecosystem growth. The episode marks Mantle's final community-facing broadcast of the year, bringing together perspectives from infrastructure providers, hackathon partners, and community content creators.

Reviewing a Year of MoMNTum

The livestream opens with 2025 Mantle Year in MoMNTum Review, highlighting key milestones across Mantle Network, ecosystem adoption, institutional alignment, and community growth over the past year. The session offers a consolidated view of how Mantle's distribution-layer strategy has progressed in practice.

A Sweet Home for RWAs

A core segment of the episode focuses on Mantle's expanding role as a home for real-world assets on-chain, featuring leaders actively building RWA infrastructure with Co-Founder from USDT0, Co-Founder from CIAN protocol, Business Development Lead from RedStone, Ecosystem & Partnership Lead from Mantle. Together, the panel will share insights on how RWAs are being structured, secured, and distributed on-chain, and how Mantle's architecture supports scalable, institution-ready deployment.

Mantle Global Hackathon & Scholar Reunion

Mantle's first global hackathon is spotlighted with contributions from OpenBuild and HackQuest, sharing how Mantle supports builders from onboarding to post-hackathon growth. The Mantle Scholar Reunion features community contributors reflecting Mantle's community-driven ecosystem.

Bybit 7th Anniversary & Community Rewards

As part of the End-of-Year edition, Bybit joins the livestream to provide a data-driven recap of the Bybit × Mantle partnership, covering key ecosystem metrics such as $MNT trading activity, holder growth, and user participation across the platform. Bybit's Senior Global Campaign Manager will also outline Mantle-themed initiatives launched as part of Bybit's 7th Anniversary, highlighting ongoing campaigns and engagement programs available to $MNT holders. The discussion will offer insight into how exchange-led activations support ecosystem growth and align with Mantle's broader distribution strategy.

To mark the End-of-Year livestream, Mantle will additionally host a POAP event with up to $1,000 USD in rewards for participating viewers, reinforcing Mantle's commitment to rewarding long-term community participation and closing the year with a community-first celebration.

China Livestream: Hackathon Builder Spotlight

Following the global session, Mantle will host a dedicated Chinese-language livestream on December 19, designed to give hackathon projects greater exposure to the community and wider audience.

This builder-focused session will feature the following hackathon teams including Cicada — a leading on-chain asset management platform providing compliant tokenization and issuance solutions that bring real-world assets on-chain with a next gen yield distribution and liquidity design.

Vimix — a Mantle-based application-layer project that turns content remixing into a Web3 participation primitive, capturing how ideas are picked up, extended, and transformed into on-chain attention and value through an Attention Graph.

Insight —Insight is a community-driven emotional data collection and annotation platform that leverages Web3-native incentives to build high-quality sentiment datasets for AI and decentralized applications.

The session reflects Mantle's ongoing commitment to post-hackathon support, offering builders visibility, feedback, and sustained momentum beyond the competition.

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

