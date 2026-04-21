Mantle Confirms Full Network Security and Coordinates Recovery With Aave, Including Potential Treasury Participation Following rsETH by KelpDAO Incident

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today has reaffirmed the full security of its network and core infrastructure while actively coordinating with Aave and affected protocols on a structured recovery plan, including potential participation from the Mantle treasury to support ecosystem stability following the recent rsETH configuration incident involving KelpDAO.

The Mantle chain, official bridges, and core assets remain fully secure and unaffected. According to LayerZero's recent official statement on KelpDAO incident, the vulnerability was isolated to KelpDAO's rsETH configuration and did not impact any other assets, applications, or Mantle's underlying infrastructure. The attacker did not interact with Mantle contracts or markets at any point.

Localized liquidity pressure observed in parts of the ecosystem reflects secondary effects from the third-party incident rather than any issue with Mantle itself. Protective measures introduced earlier remain in place and will be lifted in coordination with ecosystem partners once conditions stabilize.

Coordinated Recovery Across the Ecosystem

Mantle is in active coordination and communication with Aave and affected protocols to align on recovery efforts and restore normal market conditions.

These efforts include:

Coordinating recovery mechanisms across impacted protocols

Supporting liquidity normalization across the ecosystem

Evaluating targeted treasury participation to reinforce stability

Mantle stated that recovery will be executed in close collaboration with ecosystem partners to ensure alignment and long-term resilience.

Ecosystem Stability and Capital Return

Onchain data indicates continued resilience within the Mantle ecosystem.

Over the past 48 hours, approximately $204 million in core USD-denominated assets have been repaid, signaling steady normalization of liquidity conditions. Capital flows back into the ecosystem have continued as market confidence stabilizes.

Ongoing Updates

Mantle will continue to provide updates as coordination efforts progress.

The team reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside builders, partners, and liquidity providers to support a stable recovery and long-term ecosystem growth.

About Mantle

Mantle is the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, where real-world finance flows. With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity, and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects including mETH, fBTC, MI4, and more, complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols.

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

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