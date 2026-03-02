Mantle and Aave Cross $1 Billion in Total Market Size in Under Three Weeks, as DeFi TVL Hits All-Time High

Dual milestones signal Mantle's emergence as the fastest-growing DeFi distribution layer

DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking launch of $800 million on Friday, Mantle has reached two significant milestones simultaneously: the Mantle x Aave lending and borrowing market has surpassed $1 billion in total market size just 19 days after launch , while Mantle's broader DeFi TVL has climbed to an all-time high of $755M+, representing 66% growth in seven days.

The $1 billion threshold was breached following a record weekend that saw over $200 million in organic inflows, underscoring sustained demand even as broader market conditions remain volatile.

A Catalyst for the Entire Ecosystem

The Aave integration has proven to be more than a standalone product launch. Its "MoMNTum" has catalysed liquidity across Mantle's broader DeFi ecosystem, with TVL surging from $455M to $755M+ in a single week. The growth reflects deepening confidence in Mantle's infrastructure as a high-performance, capital-efficient environment for both institutional and retail participants.

Mantle's DeFi TVL milestone positions it among the fastest-growing L2 networks as the premier distribution layer by capital inflows in 2026, a trajectory driven by a combination of strong ecosystem partnerships, native yield products, and an active incentive program that continues to reward liquidity providers and early adopters.

Active Incentives and the Path to Deeper Liquidity

The incentive program underpinning the Aave integration remains fully active, offering compelling yield opportunities for users participating in lending and borrowing on Mantle. With the $1 billion milestone now achieved, the program is designed to sustain and deepen liquidity as the ecosystem continues to scale.

"Crossing $1 billion in total market size in under three weeks is a clear signal and not just of what Mantle and Aave have built together, but of where institutional and retail DeFi is heading. Mantle was built to be the distribution layer where real-world finance flows, and these milestones are proof that the ecosystem is delivering on that vision. The MoMNTum is real, and we've barely even started." said Emily Bao, Key Advisor, Mantle.

With Mantle and Aave coming together dedicated to maturing the DeFi landscape by aligning legacy-level safety with decentralized efficiency, users can visit the Aave interface to participate and begin lending and borrowing while benefiting from the ecosystem's ongoing incentive program.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

About Aave Protocol

Aave is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can participate as suppliers or borrowers. Suppliers provide liquidity to the market while earning interest, and borrowers can access liquidity by providing collateral that exceeds the borrowed amount. Aave also supports GHO, its decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin, designed to provide transparent, on-chain stable liquidity. With a 60% market share of DeFi lending, Aave is the largest and most trusted on-chain lending network, with over $52B in net deposits.

