Manny Pacquiao Makes His Return to Boxing at "Super RIZIN.3" Operated by RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION: Available Internationally on Pay-per-view Services

- RIZIN Events Now Available to Global Fans through Multiple Streaming Platforms -

TOKYO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION is excited to announce that Super RIZIN.3 to be held on July 28 will be available for global viewing on its international streaming platform – RIZIN.tv -- and Abema Global. Boxing legend and superstar Manny Pacquiao will make his anticipated RIZIN debut.

Image: Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108287/202407223953/_prw_PI1fl_gRZ59Ta6.jpg

Video clip: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108287/202407223953/_prw_PM1fl_01TF6bC4.mp4

Mikuru Asakura and Ren Hiramoto collide, with the loser promising to retire. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao faces kickboxing sensation Rukiya Anpo in a historic crossover fight. Bantamweight GP Champion Hiromasa Ougikubo takes on Makoto Takahashi for a shot at Kyoji Horiguchi. Featherweight Champion Yutaka Saito battles Yuta Kubo. The card also features Hiroaki Suzuki vs. YA-MAN, Hideo Tokoro vs. Hiroya Kondo, and RENA vs. Kate Oyama. Plus, BKFC action with John Dodson vs. Takaki Soya and Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala.

Watch the event RIZIN.tv ( https://rizin.tv/ ) and Abema Global ( https://www.abema-global.com/en/lives/frjUKwxRuh7n6AxGr5ZQh8 ).