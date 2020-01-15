Manjal Loughton Holds Charity Event to Support Efforts Against the Australian Bushfires

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manjal, winner of the "Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year 2019" at the first ever London Asian Food Awards, is hosting a charity event to support efforts against the bushfires in Australia, in partnership with Cobra Beer. The restaurant is inviting local businesses and residents to join them for a special three-course, bespoke set menu, to raise money for the Australian Red Cross. The Australian Red Cross is working tirelessly help alleviate the impact of this disaster and will use the donations to continue their efforts and facilitate restoration afterwards.

The charity menu will be available on the 17th and 18th of January, during Manjal's regular opening hours of 11:00 and 23:00 GMT for local businesses and corporate diners.

The special three-course set menu, including a vegetarian alternative, is priced at £15 per person, from which a £10 donation will be made to the Red Cross. Diners are however invited to pay as much as they wish, with all additional money being donated directly to the Red Cross.

Diners will enjoy a selection of classic Indian appetisers, a Chettinad curry, or paneer Jalfrezi, with slow cooked spinach dal, mixed pulao and specialty breads. The meal also includes one complementary pint of Cobra or a non-alcoholic drink.

Alirajah Subaskaran, Founder and Chairman of Lyca Group and owner of Manjal, said of the event: "The truly devastating impact of these fires is deeply saddening. Having seen the inspirational work of the Australian Red Cross and emergency services, we felt an obligation to support their efforts and the Australian people. In such difficult times, events like this are a way to unite people to help make a difference."

To find out more about the great work being undertaken by the Australian Red Cross or to donate to them directly, click here.

To book a table for the charity event at the Manjal Loughton, please click here or call 020 7132 2777.

About Manjal

Manjal opened in Canary Wharf in 2013. The name Manjal comes from the Tamil word for turmeric, a spice flavourful spice widely used in Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine.

The restaurant is owned by Alirajah Subaskaran, Founder and Chairman of the Lyca Group. His aim is to deliver a truly authentic and high-quality Indian and Sri Lankan dining experience.

Following the opening of the Loughton restaurant in 2018, Manjal now has two locations without compromising on the authenticity and quality of its food – so diners can expect lots of heat and flavours that will take them to South India and Sri Lanka!

Manjal is part of the Lyca Group. For more information click here.

Related Links

https://www.manjalrestaurant.com



SOURCE Manjal Restaurant