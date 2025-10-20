Manga Comics Market to Reach $21 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Manga comics such as Shonen Jump, Manga Plus, and ComiXology Unlimited are making manga more accessible to global audiences, allowing readers to instantly access vast libraries at affordable rates. This shift is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and e-readers, as well as the demand for simultaneous or near-simultaneous releases with Japan.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Manga Comics Market by Genre (Shonen, Shojo, Seinen, Josei, Kodomo, Mecha, and Others), Age Group (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers), Reader Type (Casual Browsers, Digital Only, Collectors, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Bookstores, Online Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the manga comics market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Manga, which originated in Japan, has now become a global storytelling format. With the increasing interest in anime, Japanese language, music, fashion, and food, manga has emerged as a key part of cultural exploration. Anime series adapted from manga, such as Naruto, Demon Slayer, and One Piece, have introduced millions of viewers worldwide to Japanese-style storytelling. Many fans who start with anime later become loyal readers of the original manga. Manga offers more detail, background, and character development, which makes it more appealing to dedicated fans. Cultural events, anime conventions, and fan gatherings in countries like the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Brazil often include manga zones, cosplay competitions, and Japanese language workshops, further promoting the culture.

Furthermore, the surge in global reach of digital platforms offers a major growth opportunity for the manga comic market. With the advent of mobile apps, subscription-based services, and e-reading devices, publishers can now distribute manga to audiences in regions previously inaccessible due to physical distribution constraints. Digital distribution helps overcome language barriers as platforms offer multilingual versions and instant access, which boosts reader engagement across different demographics. Platforms like VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Crunchyroll are now instrumental in providing same-day releases globally. This strategy helps reduce piracy by offering legal, convenient access to official content. Moreover, digital distribution significantly cuts the cost of printing, storage, and logistics, making it an attractive option for both established and indie publishers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $11.2 billion Market Size in 2034 $ 21.0 billion CAGR 6.5 No. of Pages in Report 505 Segments Covered Genre, Age Group, Reader Type, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers • Global Popularity of Japanese Pop Culture • Expansion of Digital Manga Platforms and Online Accessibility • High Engagement Among Gen Z and Millennial Opportunities • Expansion Through Global Digital Distribution Platforms • Collaborations with Global Entertainment Franchises Restraints • Language and Cultural Barriers Affecting Global Expansion • Piracy and Unauthorized Distribution Undermining Publisher Revenue

By Genre

Shonen segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By genre, the shonen segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global manga comics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This genre benefits from high serialization frequency, encouraging sustained readership. Global accessibility through licensed translations has also strengthened Shonen's international footprint.

By Age Group

Gen Z segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on age group, the Gen Z segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the global manga comics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Gen Z tends to follow both anime and manga adaptations, often engaging in online communities built around specific series. This cross-platform behavior amplifies interest in print and digital editions alike.

By Reader Type

Collectors segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on reader type, the collectors segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global manga comics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These readers value high-quality print, original Japanese artwork, and series that hold nostalgic, artistic, or cultural significance. They are willing to pay premium prices for deluxe versions or exclusive reprints, contributing significantly to revenue through fewer but higher-value purchases.

By Distribution Channel

Specialty stores segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the major share of the market in 2024, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global manga comics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty retailers frequently host community events, manga-themed promotions, and artist signings, creating a culturally immersive experience that enhances customer loyalty. These locations also tend to carry merchandise tied to manga franchises, increasing average transaction values and deepening fan engagement.

By Region

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global manga comics market. Countries like India are showing increasing demand through online marketplaces and regional language translations. Regional educational institutions and libraries are beginning to include manga in literacy and art education programs.

Leading Market Players

Kodansha Ltd.

Shogakukan Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Titan Publishing Group Ltd.

Shueisha, Inc.

Kadokawa Corporation

Dark Horse Comics

Hakusensha, Inc.

Yen Press

Seven Seas Entertainment.

The report analyses these key players in the global manga comics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new service launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player

