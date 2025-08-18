Manchester United Welcomes Parimatch as Official Betting Partner

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester United is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Parimatch, who will become the club's Official Betting Partner across parts of Asia and the MENA region.

Parimatch is a global entertainment company with over 30 years of experience in sports betting and gaming. The brand has been seen in the Premier League previously and is a trusted presence in the market with a prominent portfolio of brand partnerships.

The strategic partnership with Manchester United will see Parimatch branding feature on LED perimeter advertising at every home match, starting with the club's Premier League opener on 17th August. Millions of fans watching broadcasts in Asia and MENA will witness the partnership from the very first whistle.

The partnership goes beyond the pitch, with Parimatch offering access to club experiences, VIP tickets and more, enabling the creation of unforgettable campaigns and providing fans in Asia and MENA with vibrant, memorable moments.

Sergey Portnov, CEO of Parimatch, said: "When we see greatness, we recognize it immediately. Manchester United represents everything we stand for – ambition, excellence, and an uncompromising drive to succeed. This partnership goes beyond business; it's about joining forces with a club that commands respect across Asia and MENA. We build bridges where others see barriers. Together with Manchester United, we're not just reaching fans – we're creating experiences that will define how football partnerships should work."

Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer of Manchester United, said: "We are pleased to welcome Parimatch as a new partner of Manchester United in parts of Asia and MENA. Parimatch has an impressive record of working with leading sports organisations and we look forward to building a successful relationship that engages our fans in these key regions."

Contact: Edward.krudy@fticonsulting.com