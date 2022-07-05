MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH 8XBET

As part of the new agreement, 8Xbet, which is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission, will also have exposure through LED in the Etihad Stadium and a regional presence in Asia across digital assets and the club's Cityzens platform.

Tom Boyle, Vice-President, Global Partnerships Marketing and Operations, City Football Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome 8Xbet as a regional partner of Manchester City today. 8Xbet shares our commitment to entertaining and providing great experiences to customers and fans alike. The new partnership provides the club an opportunity to further increase our presence across the region and we look forward to working with 8Xbet."

Ryan Li, Founder of 8Xbet, said: "It is a huge honour to partner with Manchester City – we are delighted to have secured our first-ever football club partnership with one of the biggest teams in the world. As Premier League Champions in four of the last five years, City have a huge following in Asia, and we are excited to work together to bring exclusive content to fans in the region."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853106/City_Football_Group_Limited_1.jpg

SOURCE City Football Group Limited