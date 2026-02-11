ManageMy Raises $45 Million to Accelerate AI-Driven Insurance Transformation

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageMy, the Intelligent Orchestration Platform transforming how insurers sell, service, underwrite, and manage policies, today announces it has raised $45 million, $20m of which was secured in its recent Series B round, co-led by Ventura Capital and OCVC, with backing from BNF and a consortium of strategic leaders in both traditional insurance and InsurTech.

ManageMy was founded by Sean O'Connor, Co-Founder of the FinTech unicorn Zilch, through his investment operator vehicle OCVC.com, alongside a team of insurance, technology, and data specialists with deep experience across carriers, reinsurers, and distribution, led by Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Collins.

Created to simplify complexity across the insurance value chain, ManageMy provides insurers with a modular, composable platform that spans customer engagement, automated underwriting, and intelligent claims decisioning.

The funding will enable ManageMy to further accelerate:

Market expansion, strengthening its North American presence, while building on growing traction in Asia Pacific and Europe

strengthening its North American presence, while building on growing traction in Asia Pacific and Europe AI investment , including agentic workflows, explainable decisioning, and data-driven underwriting automation

, including agentic workflows, explainable decisioning, and data-driven underwriting automation Product expansion , enhancing ManageMy's integrated services platform and industry-specific modules

, enhancing ManageMy's integrated services platform and industry-specific modules Go-to-market execution , scaling commercial investment to support growth across North America and Asia Pacific

, scaling commercial investment to support growth across North America and Asia Pacific Team scaling, particularly across engineering, implementation, and customer success.

Stephen Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of ManageMy, commented:

"This funding marks a major milestone for ManageMy and validates our vision of a more intelligent, integrated, and adaptable insurance operating model. From the outset, we built ManageMy as a scalable, enterprise-grade platform capable of compounding value as insurers grow and modernise.

This investment enables us to accelerate product depth, expand distribution, and convert strong client adoption into even more durable, high-quality recurring revenue. ManageMy is now uniquely positioned to become a long-term infrastructure partner to the global insurance industry.

Insurers are under growing pressure to improve speed, accuracy, and customer experience while increasing sales and reducing costs. Our platform is purpose-built to address those challenges - delivering AI-enabled decisioning and orchestration across the entire Buy-Manage-Claim lifecycle."

Mo El Husseiny, Managing Partner at Ventura Capital, said:

"ManageMy has built something of massive strategic value to the insurance industry. Their combined application of intelligence and automation into insurers and brokers environments unlocks value at scale.

The insurance industry has struggled to modernise its business models compared to the financial services market. ManageMy is at the forefront of digitally transforming the insurance sector, one of the world's largest and most lucrative markets. We are delighted to continue partnering with Sean O'Connor across his ventures and with the team at ManageMy."

Sean O'Connor: Co-Founder of ManageMy and Founder of OCVC.com, said:

"When we co-found a business, we do so with tier one operating co-founders, like Stephen Collins, who, along with the team he has built, have deep domain expertise in insurance and the application of technology within the industry.

Insurance is a fundamental financial inclusion product, designed for social good. ManageMy is the intelligent application of increasingly critical digital infrastructure into the incumbent insurers and brokers, which enables transformation of the operating model and creates new value for insurers, brokers and consumers. This also makes it increasingly economically viable to open up insurance to the millions who are uninsured or underinsured."

ManageMy leads a distinct category of 'Deep Front-End' platforms, transforming the insurance experience for over 45 major insurance carriers and broker groups across North America. The platform supports enterprise-scale digital journeys and intelligent orchestration across life, health, and P&C lines, delivering three core advantages:

Uniquely designed to bring the key operating functions and journeys - customer experience, underwriting and claims - into the front-end, enabling insurers to manage and automate journeys.

Delivers composable, native, adaptive, and intelligent customer journeys and workflows that respond to context, product, and user intent, reducing friction and errors across the entire insurance journey - from onboarding to claims - with one seamless, modular platform.

Offers one engine to connect, configure, & launch. The only comprehensive solution with a front-end design that transforms great customer experience into a revenue engine, unlocking cross-sell, upsell, and embedded distribution at scale.

Over the past 24 months since its Series A (also led by Ventura and OCVC), ManageMy has gained significant commercial momentum. The company's solutions are increasingly being adopted as a front-end and decision-layer alternative to traditional portals and point solutions, leveraging its Ai and no-code capability to enhance enterprise insurance environment.

About ManageMy

ManageMy is a deep front end insurance Intelligent Orchestration Platform, which enables insurers to seamlessly orchestrate digital customer engagement, automated underwriting, and intelligent claims decisioning. Designed for flexibility, scale, and AI-driven insight, ManageMy enables insurers to modernise operations, improve customer experience, and unlock sustainable value across the insurance lifecycle. Co-founded by Stephen Collins, Sean O'Connor, Gino Maccio and Sean Rowley, ManageMy is a UK company with global headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. London. https://managemy.com/