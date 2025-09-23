Management change at tesa: Dr. Kourosh Bahrami succeeds Dr. Norman Goldberg

Dr. Bahrami has over 30 years of international leadership and entrepreneurial experience in both B2B and B2C. Most recently, he headed the LOCTITE industrial adhesives business at Henkel. His expertise includes sales, marketing and supply chain as well as a deep understanding of key customer markets such as automotive, industrial maintenance and repair and industry 4.0 applications. Dr. Bahrami has lived, and worked in Europe, the United States and Asia. He has a background in business administration, is married and father of three children.

"Dr. Bahrami's exceptional expertise in adhesive technologies and strategic capabilities will be instrumental in driving tesa's growth further," said Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of tesa SE. "His track record as an inspiring leader building exceptional and empowered teams, realizing overproportional growth and successfully transforming businesses for long-term success makes him the ideal choice to succeed Dr. Goldberg. The Supervisory Board is very excited to see tesa continue its successful course under Dr. Bahrami's leadership."

"tesa is a company with a long-lasting heritage, impressive technical expertise and strong reputation as a technology and innovation leader in the space of adhesive tape solutions," said Dr. Bahrami. "I am looking forward to build with my future Executive Board colleagues, the entire tesa team and our partners on this strong foundation, unlock customer added value at scale and take tesa to the next chapter of sustainable growth."

Dr. Goldberg has been a member of tesa's Executive Board since 2017 – first as Chief Industrial Officer and since 2020 as CEO. During this time, he has played a key role in shaping tesa's transformation into a global adhesive solutions company. With his focus on innovation, sustainability, digitalization and technical excellence, he has provided significant momentum and strengthened the company's position in the market.

"Leading tesa over the past years has been a true privilege," said Dr. Goldberg. "Together with a dedicated global team, we have accelerated innovation, expanded internationally and positioned the company more strongly than ever for an innovative sustainable future. I am proud of what we have achieved and wish the company and Kourosh Bahrami all the best, and I am sure that tesa will continue this successful path."

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Goldberg for his extraordinary contributions and transformative leadership during his tenure. Under his guidance, tesa has grown profitably and expanded its position as a technology leader. He not only accelerated innovation and opened new business perspectives but also championed internationalization and cultivated a culture that values diversity of minds. This visionary approach has positioned the company for a dynamic, sustainable, and innovative future," said Mr. Mittal.

The Supervisory Board wishes Dr. Norman Goldberg all the best for his future and Dr. Kourosh Bahrami a successful start at tesa.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2024: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

