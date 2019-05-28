Managed Service Provide, Fifosys, Acquires Cloud-based IT Services Company, Foration

LONDON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifosys announces the acquisition of Foration to bolster their penetration in the London market and will be retaining Paul Weeden as the Commercial Director. Foration is an established, 10-year business that wanted to deliver 24/7 support to their client base. Their coming together and joining forces with Fifosys enables them to offer this valued capability across their client base.

Mitesh Patel, Managing Director at Fifosys – "I have followed Foration for the last five years and first met Paul at Dattocon 2015. I always wanted him to join our team and I'm very glad that we will be working together to deliver value to businesses in need of exceptional IT services."

Paul Weeden, former Managing Director at Foration, now Commercial Director at Fifosys – "I have always been proud of the level of service Foration offered its clients, but to expand and grow our offering to deliver a consistent 24/7 service in-house would have taken years. Now that Foration is part of the Fifosys Group we can now deliver that consistent, high level of, support to our global client base."

About the Company: Fifosys bring enterprise level solutions to mid-market and growing businesses, providing a business-centric approach to IT support, aligning IT strategy to business goals.

Some of our most notable clients include: The Santon Group, Saatchi Gallery, Meantime Brewery, Get Living London and Dixon Jones. Our business was born out of passion and has been developed with pride. We strive to ensure that we embody our core values in all that we do. This is what makes us tick:

We're trustworthy and transparent – because we keep our integrity, we keep our clients

We're inquisitive and innovative – if it doesn't exist, we create it

We're passionate and positive – everything is possible

