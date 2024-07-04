Managed Security Services Market Forecast to Exceed USD 101.86 Billion by 2031 Due to Escalating Security Concerns | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Managed Security Services Market size was valued at USD 26.89 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 31.18 billion in 2023 to USD 101.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.95% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The global managed security services market has been growing rapidly, over the last couple of years, due to the increasing security threats or risks and increasing challenges in managing security over IT networks. It's impossible to ignore the fact that small businesses face relentless cyberattacks, including malware, ransomware, advanced threats, advanced persistent threats, and data breaches, leading to remote and hybrid operations systems.

Managed Security Services Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 31.18 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 101.86 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.95% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Type, Organization Size, Security, Type and Industry Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Surge in Demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Key Market Drivers Cyber Threats are Growing Complex

Segments covered in Managed Security Services Market are as follows:

Service Type Managed IAM, managed vulnerability management, managed risk and compliance, managed detection and response, managed firewall, and managed SIEM and log management, others

Type Fully managed, co-managed

Organization Size Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises

Security Type Network security, cloud security, endpoint security, application security, others

Industry Vertical BFSI, government, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Retail and eCommerce, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and other verticals\



Rapid Responders: Incident Response Services

Managed detection and response are the large segment in the managed security services market. Managed detection-response services provide continuous improvement, threat detection, and response capabilities critical to today's enterprises facing sophisticated cyber threats. This segment is characterized by the increasing prevalence and importance of cyberattacks advanced threat detection and response strategies beyond traditional security measures. The ability of the MDR service to provide comprehensive analysis of security incidents and take corrective action quickly is essential to minimize potential damage and ensure business continuity.

Managed identity and access management is the fastest growing segment in the market. The rising growth in this sector is driven by the need for robust stakeholder solutions in an era of digital transformation and remote collaboration. The rise of cyber threats and increasing regulatory requirements for data security and privacy and the main drivers of this segment.

Data Guardians: Data Protection Services

The global market recognizes the dominant position of the entire service management segment. This dominance is largely due to the scope of this role, in which companies assume full responsibility for an organization's security programs from security providers, especially those without in-house security expertise or resources. These roles cover a wide range of security measures, including threat identification, incident response, compliance management and continuous monitoring. Adoption rates are also driven by the increasing complexity of cyber threats, which require a strong, 24/7 monitored security measure that only specialized providers can provide further strengthening its position as the largest market share.

In addition to the dominance of fully managed services, the advanced management segment is growing the fastest in the global market. This increase is driven by hybrid security models that offer a collaborative approach between internal IT teams and external security providers.

Safeguarding Tomorrow's Digital Frontiers

As businesses and organizations take on the cyber panorama in terms of severe, MSS vendors remain vigilant guards, the use of advanced era and professional insights. Managed Security Services (MSS) have emerged as the cornerstone of present-day cybersecurity strategies, presenting strong protection in opposition to threats in a more and more digital international.

