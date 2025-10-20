Managed Network Services Market worth $172.04 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Managed Network Services Market is expected to reach USD 172.04 billion by 2030 from USD 120.74 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 297 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 277 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Managed Network Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 120.74 billion

USD 120.74 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 172.04 billion

USD 172.04 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

7.3% Segments covered: By Type, Managed Network Security, Vertical, and Region

By Type, Managed Network Security, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Enterprises are increasingly turning to managed network services as they navigate the complexity of global connectivity, hybrid work, and cloud transformation. The market is gaining traction as providers deliver comprehensive solutions that integrate performance management, security, and automation. Managed services now extend beyond monitoring to include AI-driven orchestration and analytics, enabling enterprises to proactively optimize performance and mitigate risks.

The rise of digital ecosystems across industries has pushed demand for scalable, always-on networks managed by trusted partners. Providers offering flexible service models and outcome-based pricing are witnessing growing adoption. Managed network services are expected to emerge as critical enablers of agile operations, bridging connectivity, cloud integration, and cybersecurity into a unified service experience. The emphasis will shift toward intelligent, predictive, and adaptive network management.

BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Managed network services have become integral to BFSI operations as banks modernize their systems to enhance security, improve performance, and ensure regulatory compliance. BT expanded its managed SD WAN portfolio with Fortinet's secure networking and SD-Branch technology, empowering financial institutions to unify connectivity and cybersecurity under a single managed service. This reflects a broader trend in banking toward integrated, analytics-led network management that enhances customer experience and compliance readiness.

Growth in this segment is being driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered transaction monitoring, the expansion of digital banking channels, and stricter data sovereignty rules across regions. With network resilience and automation becoming competitive differentiators, financial organizations are prioritizing managed service providers that can deliver end-to-end visibility, adaptive security, and compliant operations across multi-cloud and branch environments.

The managed IDS/IPS segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

Enterprises are increasingly outsourcing intrusion detection and prevention to ensure rapid response to evolving cyber threats. The managed IDS/IPS segment is witnessing strong adoption as providers deliver AI-powered detection, automated remediation, and continuous tuning for hybrid network environments. These services enhance visibility and reduce operational burdens on internal teams.

The market is evolving toward intelligent, behavior-based defense frameworks that dynamically adapt to changing threat patterns. As organizations expand into multi-cloud and IoT ecosystems, managed IDS/IPS services will become indispensable for safeguarding data flows and ensuring regulatory compliance. During the forecast period, innovation in threat intelligence and automation will drive faster detection cycles and stronger resilience across enterprise networks.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific Managed Network Services Market is experiencing a strong momentum as enterprises embrace digital transformation at scale. Rapid expansion of cloud platforms, eCommerce ecosystems, and remote operations is driving demand for outsourced network expertise. Organizations are prioritizing managed services to improve agility, compliance, and security while reducing operational complexity. In 2024, NTT Data partnered with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to modernize its global network infrastructure, deploying a managed SD-WAN and intelligent monitoring across Japan and Southeast Asia.

This reflects the region's focus on reliability and automation as businesses connect vast, distributed environments. With markets such as India, Singapore, and Australia investing heavily in hybrid cloud and secure connectivity, the Asia Pacific is evolving into a hub for advanced managed services. Regional providers are expected to expand their offerings to include AI-based analytics, zero-trust architectures, and edge computing to meet the rising expectations of enterprises.

Top Key Companies in Managed Network Services Market:

The major vendors covered in the Managed Network Services Market are Cisco (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), NTT Data (Japan), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Huawei (China), Orange (France), Vodafone (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Telefonica (Spain), Singtel (Singapore), Telstra (Australia), Lumen Technologies (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Colt Technology Services (UK), Nokia (Finland), GTT Communications (US), Sify Technologies (India), DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), Comarch (Poland), CommScope (US), Alkira (US), Kentik (US), flexiWAN (Israel), Bigleaf Networks (US), Graphiant (US), Oman Data Park (Oman), Kubus (UK), EIL Global (Australia), Systal Technology Solutions (Scotland), and MetTel (US).

