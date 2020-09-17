Managed IoT connectivity from Telenor Connexion now available in AWS Marketplace

- Ericsson enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to sell managed IoT connectivity in AWS Marketplace - meeting enterprises' need to buy cellular IoT in a fast, flexible and easy way

- Telenor Connexion, a long-term Ericsson IoT Accelerator partner, to offer connectivity management services via AWS Marketplace to enterprise developers across the globe.

- Simplifying the purchase and deployment of cellular IoT connectivity will accelerate adoption and open up new market segments

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, more than 5 billion cellular Internet of Things (IoT) connections are forecasted globally, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. To meet the increasing demand for enterprise IoT connectivity and simplified acquisition, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it will now enable the sale of managed connectivity for its CSP partners, available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. The one-stop-shop will enable enterprises to meet their IoT needs leveraging Telenor Connexion as the pioneer global connectivity provider for this new service.

By bringing global CSPs into the associated marketplaces, Ericsson is enabling a significant simplification of IoT connectivity. First out will be Telenor Connexion offering their well-established global connectivity solution for cellular IoT in AWS Marketplace.

Enterprise developers can now build IoT solutions in the cloud using cellular IoT connectivity without leaving the ecosystem. Meanwhile, CSPs offering managed IoT connectivity using Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform can reach new customers more easily via a popular digital marketplace.

Chris Grusz, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc., says: "As our customers connect more IoT devices to the cloud, they are looking for choice, flexibility, and ease of contracting and provisioning. We're delighted to welcome Telenor Connexion to the AWS Marketplace, using Ericsson's industry leading IoT Accelerator to provide our customers with IoT device connectivity options to help them securely ingest IoT device data to AWS."

Martin Whitlock, CTO at Telenor Connexion, says: "This innovative development in combination with the unparalleled reach of AWS Marketplace will enable more companies to take advantage of advanced cellular IoT services. For Telenor Connexion, this is an opportunity to interact with developers in a new way as well as to build a broader customer base."

Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses says: "For the first time, developers, partners and enterprises can easily access reliable global cellular connectivity when developing enterprise applications. Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform offers richer and more reliable functionality across networks and markets. The reach of AWS Marketplace means that our industry leading IoT platform and connectivity through Telenor Connexion is just a click away. It will speed up enterprise IoT deployments and offering launches."

The Ericsson IoT Accelerator offering in AWS Marketplace provides tools to unleash the full value of connectivity. Globally available APIs provide consistent functionality across mobile networks to create applications with richer functionality - providing higher value to enterprise customers.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

(Link) Simplifying the purchase and deployment of cellular IoT connectivity

(Link) IoT platform

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/managed-iot-connectivity-from-telenor-connexion-now-available-in-aws-marketplace,c3194945

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3194945/1306870.pdf Managed IoT connectivity from Telenor Connexion now available in AWS Marketplace (Sept 17, 2020) https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/iot-from-how-to-right-now,c2825231 IoT From how to right now

SOURCE Ericsson