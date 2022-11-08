Man With Less Than One Percent Recovery Rate from Paralysis Walks Painlessly After Receiving Treatment From Manipal Hospitals, India

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent case, Mr. Samson Muanza from Malawi who had plasmacytoma and history of total and progressive paralysis for a year, underwent successful surgery under Dr. Vidhyadhara S, HOD & Consultant - Spine Surgery, Spine Care, Manipal Hospitals, India to decompress and fuse the upper thoracic spine.

Manipal Hospitals helps a Malawian to get back on his own feet

Dr. Vidhyadhara evaluated that due to the delay in receiving treatment, the pathological fracture at the T3 vertebra revealed a possibility of less than one percent recovery rate from paralysis. As Mr. Samson Muanza's spinal compression went untreated for more than three years, he was compelled to use a wheelchair for almost eight months and his daily activities were impacted.

Then, a co-worker who had successfully received treatment for a brain tumour at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore recommended him to the facility. Post consultation and receiving assistance from the hospital and prompt medical care, Mr. Samson Muanza is doing well and engaging activities on his own.

Dr. VADHIRAJA B M , HOD & Consultant – Radiation Oncology , Manipal Hospitals, India who operated on the patient said, "The patient was advised to undergo a biopsy procedure, radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery to decompress and fuse the upper thoracic spine. He recovered gradually but progressively as a result, was able to walk with a stick, and showed mobility and urine control following the procedure. Following the necessary post-operative care at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore, India, the patient is doing exceptionally well.

The hero from Malawi, Mr. Samson Muanza said, "After suffering from paralysis for a long time, I can finally walk after having the procedure done properly. Not only was the operation well done, but the pre- and post-operative treatment was also exceptionally good, which greatly reduced my discomfort. The hospital directed me to doctors from various departments who advised me on other co-existing health complications. Highly impressed by the hospital's level of service, I express my sincere gratitude to Manipal Hospitals, Bangalore for providing me with a memorable experience."

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is India's second-largest multi-specialty healthcare provider treating over 4 million patients annually. With its recent acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India, the integrated organization today has an enhanced pan-India footprint with 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,000+ beds with a talented pool of 4,000+ doctors and 10,000+ employees. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.manipalhospitalsglobal.com

