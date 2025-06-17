Known for its innovative robotic lawn mowers, MAMMOTION now expands into pool care with the SPINO E1 — a cordless robotic pool cleaner that delivers pro-grade cleaning with entry-level accessibility.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION , a leading innovator in robotic yard care solutions, today announces its first foray into pool care with SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner. Designed as an entry-level model with professional-grade results, the cordless SPINO E1 combines Triple-Motor, 5,800 GPH suction power, cleans up to 150㎡, 3.5-hour Nonstop Runtime, and SmartArc intelligent path planning to deliver spotless results across floors, walls, and waterlines—all at a disruptive price point.

MAMMOTION Dives Into Pool Care With SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

MAMMOTION's first foray into pool cleaning delivers impressive performance at an accessible price point. The SPINO E1 combines powerful cleaning capabilities with intelligent features rarely found in entry-level models:

Motor System with 5800 GPH Suction Power with Brushless Triple: Two brushless drive motors and a dedicated suction motor generate 5,800 GPH of cleaning power, capturing debris from leaves to fine grit via a 180-micron filter—for water that's always crystal clear.

Two brushless drive motors and a dedicated suction motor generate 5,800 GPH of cleaning power, capturing debris from leaves to fine grit via a 180-micron filter—for water that's always crystal clear. Cleans Up to 150㎡, 3.5-hour Nonstop Runtime: Equipped with a high-capacity 6000 mAh lithium battery, SPINO E1 delivers up to 210 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge.

Equipped with a high-capacity 6000 mAh lithium battery, SPINO E1 delivers up to 210 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge. Floor, Walls & Waterline in One Go: Engineered with adaptive climbing tech to scrub every surface, from deep floors to 110° sloped walls and stubborn waterline stains.

Engineered with adaptive climbing tech to scrub every surface, from deep floors to 110° sloped walls and stubborn waterline stains. Intelligent SmartArc Path Planning for Full Pool Coverage: SPINO E1 utilizes Multi high-precision sensors and advanced algorithms to optimize cleaning paths. It adjusts direction by 45° after each cycle, ensuring complete pool coverage and efficient performance.

SPINO E1 utilizes Multi high-precision sensors and advanced algorithms to optimize cleaning paths. It adjusts direction by 45° after each cycle, ensuring complete pool coverage and efficient performance. 5 Customizable Modes: All, Floor Only, Wall Only, Eco (maintenance mode), and Max adapt to weekly needs or post-storm cleanups.

Unlike basic competitors, SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner includes waterline parking for easy retrieval and a one-touch start. For added control, the MAMMOTION app (for use when the device is out of water) allows users to check battery status and select cleaning modes.

"At MAMMOTION, we believe technology should make outdoor living more enjoyable—whether it's a perfectly cut lawn or a sparkling clean pool. The SPINO E1 embodies our commitment to innovation that's both powerful and accessible" said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION."With its smart navigation and pro-level performance, we're giving pool owners more time to relax and less time to worry about maintenance.This is just the beginning of how we'll redefine pool care for homes everywhere."

The SPINO E1 is now officially available for pre-order across multiple global markets. In Europe and the UK , the product is offered at a special pre-order price of €599/£599 (including tax), reduced from the original retail price of €799/£799. In the United States , the SPINO E1 is available for pre-order at $599 (excluding tax), with a regular retail price of $799. Pre-orders will also roll out in Canada , Australia , Poland, and Sweden, with local pricing varying by region.

To learn more about advanced outdoor care solutions, please visit mammotion.com .

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series—named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024—and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710462/MAMMOTION_Dives_Into_Pool_Care_With_SPINO_E1_Robotic_Pool.jpg