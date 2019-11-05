Malwarebytes Overhauls Flagship Product with New UI, Faster Engine and Lighter Footprint

Lighter engine tackles more threats than ever before with 50% less CPU usage

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution, today announced the launch of the latest edition of their flagship premium consumer product, Malwarebytes 4.0. Substantially smarter, faster and lighter, the product comes with significant improvements enabling faster scans and detections to help catch more malware than ever before. A dramatic overhaul of the user experience makes it more intuitive and informative.

On Windows, Malwarebytes 4.0 introduces Katana, the company's smartest detection engine yet. Its zero-hour technology examines the behavior of new, often polymorphic, threats, and blocks them before traditional antivirus (AV) even recognize they exist. Malwarebytes 4.0 goes beyond traditional AV solutions by applying multiple layers of protection and detection, including proactive ransomware technology, malicious website protection and anti-exploit capabilities. These features combine to deliver the holistic defense across multiple attack vectors necessary to protect users in today's evolving threatscape and are backed by Malwarebytes' powerful linking technology, renowned for its ability to remove all traces of malware from an infected machine.

"Polymorphic threats have changed the game in cybersecurity. By the time traditional antivirus creates a signature for these threats it can be too late. Cybersecurity providers need to stay ahead of the game by recognizing potential threats before they can cause damage," said Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes. "Malwarebytes 4.0 is designed to block these evolving threats in record time using innovative detection technology. Our new intuitive user interface helps customers more easily engage with their cybersecurity. Furthermore, the new engine is optimized and requires 50 percent less of the CPU while scanning."

Key features of Malwarebytes for Windows 4.0 include:

Improved zero-hour detection – pinpoints new threats as they arise and before they can wreak havoc on a user's device

Expanded malware detection – blocks even more malware for improved protection

Signatureless behavioral detection – identifies the latest variants of dangerous malware families that use signature evasion through runtime packing, obfuscation and encryption, offering instant protection against new threats that traditional AV has a hard time detecting

Faster threat definition process – streamlines the publishing of new definitions, reducing the time it takes to protect Malwarebytes users from new threats

Completely redesigned user interface that is intuitive, more informative and simple

Threat statistics – allows users to see what Malwarebytes is doing for them in real-time and get a first-hand view of what threats are coming at them (and being blocked)

Cybersecurity news – dynamic feed keeps users informed of the latest threats and other security topics

Easier updates – more automation means that users receive the latest protection with less effort on their part

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/.

