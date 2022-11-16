Malt Whisky Market to Reach $6.7 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Adoption of western culture in developing countries such as India and increase in servings of cocktails have boosted the growth of the global malt whisky market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Malt Whiskey Market By Type (Scotch Whiskey, American Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Others), By Distribution Channel (On Trade, Off Trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global malt whisky market was pegged at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17374

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Adoption of western culture in developing countries such as India and increase in servings of cocktails have boosted the growth of the global malt whisky market. However, health concerns regarding alcoholic beverages hinder the market growth. On the contrary, trend of mixed drinks and crafted alcohol would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic negatively affected the alcoholic beverage industry due to prolong lockdown and market closure.

Moreover, consumer spending on alcoholic beverages decreased significantly across the globe. The disrupted supply chain and ban on travel hampered the market.

The scotch whiskey segment dominated the market

Based on type, the scotch whiskey segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global malt whisky market , owing to increase in consumer preferences for Scotch whiskey in Asia-Pacific and Africa. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The trade segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

On the basis of distribution channel, the on trade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to consumer preference to enjoy and experience luxury of premium whiskeys through this channel. However, the off trade segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global malt whisky market .

Europe held the lion's share

The global malt whisky market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, due to considerable rise in disposable income and increase in export of whiskey across the globe from the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to growth in urban population and improved living standard.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17374

Key market players

Bacardi Limited Alliance Global Group, Inc.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard

RÃmy Cointreau

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Brown-Forman Corporation

The Edrington Group

William Grant & Sons.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Green Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

India Gin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Electrolyte Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Energy Drink Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research