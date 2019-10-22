Mallinckrodt Announces Launch of 2020 Award in Support of Advancing ECP Immunomodulation

-- 2020 award open for entries for a chance to win €50,000 --

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Oct. 22 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, has announced that its 2020 Advancing Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) Immunomodulation Investigator Award is open for entries.

As in previous years, the award is intended to recognise and support the institutions of those individuals who are making a difference in advancing the knowledge around ECP Immunomodulation in the EMEA region. With the winning entry receiving an educational grant of €50,000, this year's award programme supports research that investigates the overarching immunomodulatory role of ECP through inflammation control and resolution while specifically preserving immune function.

The award, now in its third year, was developed by Mallinckrodt to mark 30 years of its pioneering THERAKOS ECP Immunomodulation™. The Investigator Award reflects the company's ongoing commitment to the science of immunomodulation through ECP and its therapeutic applications. The call for entries is now open and will take submissions until the closing date of 31 January 2020.

"As a pioneer in ECP immunomodulation, Mallinckrodt established the ECP Immunomodulation Investigator Award to recognise the efforts of those working in this exciting field of medicine. I urge those involved in ECP Immunomodulation to submit an entry and so help further the understanding of immunomodulatory therapy through ECP", said Steven Romano, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mallinckrodt.

Last year's winning entry was submitted by Dr. Rachel Crossland of Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. Her team is investigating the impact of ECP Immunomodulation on extracellular vesicles and their profiles in response to therapy in patients with graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). A major complication affecting between 40-70% of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) patients, severe GvHD carries a high mortality rate.1

Full details on how to enter the 2020 ECP Immunomodulation Investigator Award can be found at https://www.therakosinstitute.eu/the-mallinckrodt-2020/

Mallinckrodt is the world's only provider of fully-integrated and validated systems for administering immunomodulatory therapy through ECP. Its Therakos therapeutic platforms, including the latest generation THERAKOS™ CELLEX™ Photopheresis System, are used by academic medical centres, hospitals, and treatment centres in nearly 40 countries and have delivered more than 1 million treatments globally. For more information, please visit www.therakos.co.uk.

For important safety information related to the THERAKOS™ CELLEX™ Photopheresis System, please visit https://www.therakos.co.uk/important-safety-information-hp.

1. Jagasia M, Arora M, Flowers ME, et al. Risk factors for acute GVHD and survival after hematopoietic cell transplantation, Blood. 2012 Jan 5;119(1):296-307. doi: 10.1182/blood-2011-06-364265. Epub 2011 Oct 18.

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

