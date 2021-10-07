Malic Acid Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031; Market Players to Witness Steady Revenue Gains from Several Applications in F&B Industry and Cosmetic Products: TMR Study

- Substantial demand for immunity-boosting ingredients during COVID-19 offers incremental opportunities for functional food manufacturers; malic acid production from renewable substrates opens up several avenues for players in maleic acid market

- Extensive R&D in increasing safety & efficacy of malic acid and its derivatives bolsters their use as organic ingredients in various food and skincare products

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malic acid and its derivatives have emerged as important platform chemicals that find use in the manufacture of broad spectrum of industrial chemicals. A large proportion of malic acid produced over the decades has been utilized in the food & beverage industry, where it is mostly used in combination with other acids. Of note, in recent years, L-malic has gained attention among dietary supplement manufacturers. The demand for malic acid is likely to gather pace in functional foods, mainly on the back of growing research in improving the safety of the final products. Its substantial use in skincare products also has boosted the growth prospects of the malic acid market.

The bio-based production of malic acid presents substantial avenues for chemical companies, notes a TMR study on the malic acid market. In the past couple of years, the demand for biotechnologically produced L-malic acid has allowed the market players to capture revenues in current and emerging applications. Notably, its use in making bio-based, copolymers and agricultural chemicals will propel new revenue streams in the near future, given the transition of countries from fossil-based to a bio-based economy. The global valuation of the malic acid is projected to cross US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Malic Acid Market Study

Growing Maleic Acid Synthesis from Renewables to Enable Producers Expand Its Applications: Increased focus on competitive bio-based production of platform chemicals over the years has massively benefitted players in the malic acid market. The growing prospect of the malic acid production from renewable substrates has created a promising frontier for end-use industries in the malic acid market. In recent years, the relentless focus of the chemical industry on the production of biomass-derived platform molecules has led to synthesizing maleic acid from easily available and cheap bio-based chemicals, enriching the developments of the malic acid market.

Malic Acid Market: Drivers

Rise in the worldwide demand for a wide array of food & beverage products among consumers is a key driver for industry players to explore new food additives that can act as flavor and taste enhancer

Strides made in industrial biotechnology have fueled the prospects of using malic acid as an intermediate chemical in the personal care industry. Demand for organic chemicals for a variety of cosmetic products has spurred R&D in the malic acid market. The demand has risen on the back of growing awareness about the safety of the ingredients used in cosmetics.

Malic Acid Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific market held the major share of the global malic acid market. Widespread utilization of malic acid in a wide variety of beverages and confectionery products in the Asia Pacific Malic acid market will spur the prospects during the forecast period. China has emerged at the forefront due to massive demand for food additives.

market held the major share of the global malic acid market. Widespread utilization of malic acid in a wide variety of beverages and confectionery products in the Asia Pacific Malic acid market will spur the prospects during the forecast period. has emerged at the forefront due to massive demand for food additives. North America is a highly lucrative malic acid market, and is projected to witness substantial opportunities mainly in the U.S. during the forecast period. Extensive R&D in organic ingredients for applications in healthcare and personal care sector will propel its growth.

Malic Acid Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the malic acid market are Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd., Miles Chemical, Miles Chemical, Polynt SpA, Prinova Group LLC., Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd., Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd., Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Global Malic Acid Market: Segmentation

Malic Acid Market, by Type

Powder

Liquid

Malic Acid Market, by Form

L-Malic Acid

D-Malic Acid

DL-Malic Acid

Malic Acid Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Juices & Beverages



Confectionery Products



Dairy & Bakery Products



Others (including Frozen & Can Food)

Medicinal & Personal Care

Chemical (Oil Field & Plastic)

Others (including Paints and Gypsum Cement Retarders)

Malic Acid Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

