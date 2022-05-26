Malaysian retail market posts a 100% increase in e-hiring: Monster Employment Index

The retail sector posted a spectacular 100% growth in hiring activity year-on-year owing to the rapid digitisation in the sector. The government too played a major role in the revival of economic activities by facilitating the smooth running of the logistics and supply chain industries. The BFSI sector, too, fared well (up 35 per cent) with the increased adoption of technology and the entry of several new players in the space. Sectors such as hospitality are also on an upward curve (up 31 per cent) with the opening up of land and air borders as the country is slowly inching out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on job trends for April 2022, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com - APAC & Gulf said, "With the rapid opening up of borders and roll out of vaccinations, Malaysia is on the path to a complete post-Covid economic recovery. The government has done a tremendous job in ensuring the revival of economic activity across sectors and with the rapid adoption of digitization, the trend is set to continue further. Even some of the existing downward trends are likely to taper off as businesses boosted by market demands would spur more job opportunities across the country."

Other sectors that showed encouraging growth in April are IT, Telecom/ISP, BPO/ITeS (up 27 per cent) followed by Logistic, Courier/ Freight/ Transportation, Shipping/ Marine (up 23 per cent), Advertising, Market Research, Public Relations, Media and Entertainment (up 12 per cent), Engineering, Construction and Real Estate (up 10 per cent) and Production/Manufacturing, Automotive and Ancillary (up 5 per cent) industries.

Occupational hiring growth in Malaysia strengthened in April month, as 8 out of 9 job profiles monitored by the Index registered increased annual demand with Software, Hardware, and Telecom (up 69 per cent) leading the charge owing to the increased penetration of digitization across all sectors.

Period for the report

The period considered for the MEI data is 1st to 30th April 2022.

