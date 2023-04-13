Malaysia Data Center Market Investment to Skyrocket with 600+ MW of Upcoming Power Capacity - Arizton

13 Apr, 2023, 17:32 BST
CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Malaysia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC OF THE MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET
10 - Tables
15 - Figures
135 – Pages
The Malaysia data center market is showing ample opportunities for investments. It is one of the major markets in the ASEAN region after Singapore and Indonesia, with a share of around 15% of the overall investment in 2022 in the Southeast Asia data center market. Malaysia is a prominent location in the Southeast Asian region, with over 600 industrial estates available, creating strong opportunities for industrial development. Data center operators have also started opting for new locations apart from the major markets of Kuala Lumpur and Johor.
Malaysia Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 2.25 Billion
|
Market Size (Area)
|
529 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
116 MW (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
9.41 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 450 Million (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
UPS Systems: Surge in the Adoption of VRLA Batteries in the Market
Data centers in Malaysia are installing UPS systems with a redundancy of N+1 with a flexible capacity of 2N, depending on client requirements. VADS's data center facilities are equipped with multiple 2N redundant UPS systems. NTT Global Data Centers' Cyberjaya 5 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundancy online double conversion static UPS systems. AIMS Data Centre's data center facility in Cyberjaya is equipped with a 2N redundant UPS system. Most data center operators are expected to procure innovative technologies such as Lithium-ion batteries and Nickel Zinc batteries.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE
Generators: Rise in Adoption of Diesel Generators
In Malaysia, most data center operators are adopting N+1 redundancy of diesel generators with fuel backup of up to 24 hours. NTT Global Data Centers' Cyberjaya 5 data center has a generator set with 20 MVA and 48 hours of fuel storage capacity. VADS data center facilities have two N+1 redundant backup generators with on-site fuel tanks.
As the electricity prices in Malaysia are low compared to other countries in Southeast Asia, most data center operators are dependent on local power grids. Therefore, the demand for efficient and high-redundancy generator sets is expected to be high in the upcoming years.
Mergers/Partnership/Acquisition
In November 2022, DigitalBridge announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Malaysia-based data center operator AIMS Data Centre; the deal is expected to close by H1 2023.
In September 2022, Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of Juventas DC in Malaysia, owned by Causeway DC, with an investment of around $25 million.
In January 2022, Hatten Land, a Malaysia-based property developer, announced a partnership with Huawei to develop data centers and digital infrastructure in Malaysia.
Johor is an Emerging Location in Malaysia
Johor is an emerging data center hub in the Malaysia data center market as it is witnessing several new data center developments. Johor, also known as the Southern Gateway of Malaysia, is the second major data center hub in Malaysia in terms of data center growth after Kuala Lumpur. The Administration of Johor is working toward digitalization in the city, with initiatives such as the development of a technology hub in the city comprising human and technology assets, including information technology.
Some data center operators that have a presence in Johor include Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, VADS, and CSF Group. The city is also witnessing the entry of several operators, such as Equinix, AirTrunk, Yondr, and GDS Services, in partnership with YTL Power, Edge Centres, YTL Data Center, and others.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Malaysia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 29
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14
- Coverage: 7+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Malaysia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation Market
- The Malaysia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Kuala Lumpur
- Johor
- Other Cities
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NEC
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Advance Power Engineering
- Asima Architects
- AVO Technology
- B-Barcelona Consulting
- CTC-Global
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- GCM Technologies
- HSS Engineers
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- LSK Engineering
- MES
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT FACILITIES
- Powerware Systems
- S5 Engineering
- Shaw Architect
- Sunway Construction Group
- Unique Central
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada Power Source
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Bridge Data Centres
- Edge Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- TM One
- VADS
New Entrants
- AirTrunk
- Equinix
- Infinaxis Data Centre
- GDS Services
- PP Telecommunication
- Regal Orion
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Center
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Malaysia
- Historical Market Scenario
- 25+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Kuala Lumpur
- Johor Bahru
- Cyberjaya
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Malaysia
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors in Malaysia Market
- Investment Opportunities in Malaysia
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia
- Colocation Services Market in Malaysia
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Kuala Lumpur
- Johor
- Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
