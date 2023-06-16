Making the Most of Every Ray: FusionSolar Continues to Lead the Development of the PV Industry, Accelerating PV to Become the Main Energy Source

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersolar Europe 2023 was held in Munich, Germany from June 14 to 16. Under the theme of "Making the Most of Every Ray", FusionSolar's next-generation all-scenario smart PV solution made a stunning debut, leading the PV industry again with its continuous intelligent innovations of which Huawei's smart string inverter SUN2000-330KTL has once again won the Intersolar AWARD this year.

The FusionSolar booth has five exhibition areas: Utility PV+ESS, commercial & industrial (C&I), residential, charging network, and open ecosystems, showcasing the all-scenario smart PV solution, as well as the achievements and concepts in charging network and open ecosystem.

Utility Smart PV Solution: Unleash Green Potential through Convergence of PV & ESS

In complex "PV+" scenarios such as desert PV, floating PV and agrivoltaics PV, utility-scale PV+ESS plants face a series of challenges in safety, grid connectivity, operation and maintenance and generation efficiency. With these challenges, Huawei innovates by raising "the three integrations": integration of power electronics and digital technologies, integration of PV and ESS, and integration of energy flow and information flow. Together with the ecosystem partners, Huawei developed the smart PV solution that offers grid-connecting stability, ultimate safety, smart O&M, and higher yield.

Huawei has set the trend of string inverters and reshaped the Smart String ESS architecture. Huawei Smart String ESS is an innovative all-in-one system that integrates electrochemistry, cooling, power electronics, digital technologies, and safety design. The inconsistency and uncertainty of lithium batteries are managed by pack-level optimization and rack-level management control through power electronics technologies. The four-level active safety and two-level passive isolation enable refined management, raising the available capacity and safety standards to a higher level. Highly recognized by customers, the solution has been adopted in the 1.3 GWh Red Sea project in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest micro-grid ESS project powered by 100% renewable energy.

C&I Smart PV Solution: The Ultimate Solution for a Sustainable Business

More enterprises seek lower electricity costs and carbon emissions to achieve the green transformation to reduce energy costs and gain energy independence. To cater to their needs, Huawei has proposed the "1+4" Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Management System architecture to deliver high safety, reliability, energy yield, and easy O&M using intelligent technologies, establishing the solution as the preferred choice for PV plants in commercial and industrial scenarios.

Residential Smart PV Solution: A Home That Always Shines

Huawei launches the Residential Smart PV Solution 4.0. This comprehensive solution adopts a 1+4+X framework, where"1" represents the core smart energy controller, "4" represents the smart module controller, Smart string ESS, smart charger, and smart PV management system, and the "X" is composed of the home appliances ecosystem. The solution aims to elevate household self-consumption of solar energy to 90%+ and gradually evolve towards 100%, offering core values such as electricity freedom, smart control experience, and active safety.

Safety is the cornerstone of everything. Building upon Huawei's established expertise in the PV industry, the solution provides comprehensive and rock-solid safety protection for PV and ESS above and under the rooftop. Above the rooftop, the L4 intelligent arc protection (the highest in the industry) and module-level rapid shutdown are provided. Under the rooftop, the device resembles home appliances, showcasing technological innovation. In addition to four-level safety protection, the ESS is safeguarded with up to 12 protective measures including dual emergency protection.

Charging Network: Supporting the Development of High-quality Charging Infrastructure

Huawei showcased the all-scenario FusionCharge solution (European version), including the Residential smart charger, DC charging module, and Liquid-cooling power unit. This solution covers various electric vehicle (EV) charging scenarios such as at home, on-the-go, dedicated use and destination, helping create a ubiquitous intelligent charging network.

Huawei's 40 kW DC charging module is green, low-noise, reliable, and fully adaptive, providing an enhanced user experience for vehicle owners and improved operation efficiency for charger enterprises and operators. It serves as the "heart" of a high-quality charging infrastructure.

The new-generation Liquid-cooling power unit integrates PV and energy storage and supports one-off deployment and long-term evolution. The full liquid-cooling design ensures high reliability, low noise, and ultra-long service life. Compared to traditional solutions, it doubles the turnover rate of site operations, delivering optimal benefits to operators.

Looking ahead, Huawei will be committed to its open strategy and collaborate with more partners to offer charging solutions, help build high-quality charging infrastructure, and accelerate the electrification of the automotive industry together.

Joining Hands with Industry Partners to Build a Clean Energy Oasis

At the event, Huawei showcased the latest achievements in the industry ecosystems and shared Huawei's insights and opinions on PV industry trends and the future of PV-ESS plants by organizing open speeches, more than 20 signing ceremonies, and keynote speeches at third-party conferences.

Looking ahead, Huawei will keep innovating and working with partners, industry players, governments, industry organizations, and standards organizations to drive the high-quality innovative development of the PV and ESS industries. Green PV will become the main energy source for every home and business to accelerate carbon neutrality and build a better, greener future.

