Makeblock launches mCreate 3D printer in 2019 Maker Faire Rome

At the event, Makeblock showcased a variety of products, including mBot, mBuild, mTiny, Laserbox and most importantly, the newly launched mCreate 3D printer. It is a versatile desktop 3D printer featuring the innovative Genius smart leveling technology for accurate printing, which is applied to support 3D design courses, maker activities and higher vocational college education.

The patented smart nozzle, flexible magnetic build plate and the ability to resume working even after a power outage, enables mCreate to deliver a remarkable print success rate and quality. By quickly switching to the laser engraving mode, the machine meets the needs of a broader range of applications in STEAM education or other creative projects. Built for materializing creativity, mCreate make ideas tangible.

For details, please visit our official website www.makeblock.com

Founder and CEO of Makeblock Jasen Wang participated in the open conference held by Maker Faire and shared his concept about Makeblock. "I grew up without much chance to get closer to technology and we hope children today will enjoy the education with technology. What we are doing now is to lower the threshold of technology and enable normal people to turn their creative ideas into reality with ease. We believe that technology is for everyone," Jasen said.

Having entered European market for years, Makeblock has accumulated massive brand awareness locally and will continue to access to more family and schools to explore the possibilities with technology integrated into education.s

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. To learn more, please follow @Makeblock on Facebook, Twitter, or visit www.makeblock.com.

