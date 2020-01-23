Makeblock Announced STEAM On Board Global Program at BETT, Expected to Reach 10,000 Schools in 2020

At Bett, Makeblock disclosed that educators will be the key group to focus on in 2020. Although Makeblock has accumulated a global network of educators and schools, the awareness of STEAM education is still far from saturated due to the limited access to educational tools and curricula. Through the STEAM On Board program, Makeblock is ready to donate educational products worthy of 300,000 USD to schools. Furthermore, series of offline training will be carried out worldwide to better support teaching practices. "By offering one-stop STEAM education solutions, Makeblock will boost the awareness of STEAM and empower teachers to the next level of education, especially for Europe, the strategic market of Makeblock," General Manager of Makeblock Europe Yu Hu said.

During the exhibition, Makeblock showcased its representative products including the newly launched versatile 3D printer mCreate. It features smart leveling that can avoid any kinds of errors for accurate printing and also doubles as a laser engraver. With the release of mCreate, Makeblock further completed its STEAM product line, making it one of the leading players in STEAM education ecosystem.

Besides, Makeblock is proactively building up partnerships with renown global names. mBlock, the coding software platform of Makeblock, is currently collaborating with open-sourced hardware Micro:bit which is designed by BBC for use in computer education in the UK. Through a true continuum based on Makeblock software platform, local education institutes will only need to learn one single system to access a whole package of educational solutions from KG to University.

