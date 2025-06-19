Make Waves with Talking Tom Blast Park's Latest Water Park Update, Available on Apple Arcade

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is turning up the heat this summer with a wave of fun in the latest update to Talking Tom Blast Park. The newest addition to the game introduces an all-new Water Park world, packed with surprises and silly new accessories like the new blaster Bubble Burst.

Make a splash in Talking Tom Blast Park’s new Water Park update -- available on Apple Arcade!

Now available on Apple Arcade, this update brings an interactive, water-themed expansion full of new attractions, including the Rakoonz pirate ship, waterfalls, and colorful slides. Players can unlock the new Water Park by completing challenges and tasks in other worlds like Blast Park and SweetPop Park.

Adding to the excitement is the brand-new Bubble Burst blaster, a playful new weapon that unleashes a cascade of bubbles on impact. Alongside a new world and new accessories, players can unlock and collect fresh summer-ready outfits like Sailor Angela, Hula Hank, and Captain Tom, perfect for customizing their in-game characters and joining the water-filled adventure in style. And a new leaderboard adds an extra splash of fun for players, encouraging them to blast, score, and climb to the top

Talking Tom Blast Park is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and is the first Outfit7 game to be available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to more than 200 games. Following the success of fan favorite titles My Talking Tom+ and My Talking Angela 2+, Talking Tom Blast Park expands the Talking Tom & Friends universe further on Apple Arcade.

Ready to make a splash? Download Talking Tom Blast Park now on Apple Arcade and explore the all-new Water Park today!

ABOUT TALKING TOM BLAST PARK

Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Blast Park delivers a fast-paced, action-packed adventure where players join Talking Tom and his friends as they reclaim theme parks from the mischievous Rakoonz. Combining endless running with dynamic blaster gameplay, players of all ages can explore themed amusement parks, and unlock quirky outfits and wacky blasters. Talking Tom Blast Park available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Discover more HERE.

