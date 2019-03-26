Majors meeting at 20th GEPET & Recycling in Madrid to discuss Extended Producer's Responsibility, Circular Economy Trends

The 20th edition starts with a Keynote Address by Hans Van Bochove, Chairman, EUROPEN, who is also Vice-President European Public Affairs, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP). In his speech on 'Evolving Extended Producers Responsibility - Making the Economics Work for the Future' Mr. Bochove outlines the latest status on regulatory developments around packaging, including EPR.

This year's summit focuses on 'Good Practices & Plastic Recycling Initiatives across Europe' highlighting investments in collection, sorting and recycling infrastructures. Three countries will be under the spotlight - EcoEmbes sharing the waste collection and plastics recycling in Spain, The Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP) presenting on Recovered plastic end markets in the UK, and Infinitum detailing Norway's Deposit Refund System and National Regulations.

The program features Indorama Ventures sharing its recent acquisition of INVISTA Resins & Fibers in Europe. Also sharing is Princes Food & Drink Group on - Plastics Recycling and Engaging with Consumers and the Recycling Industry while Share Food presents on 'Developing the 100% rPET Water Bottle'.

PET packaging companies addressing the summit include:

Klockner Pentaplast - KP's Positive Plastic Pledge - How to Build a Sustainable Future Using the Valuable Benefits of Plastics Responsibly

- KP's Positive Plastic Pledge - How to Build a Sustainable Future Using the Valuable Benefits of Plastics Responsibly KHS Corpoplast - FreshSafe-PET: Premium Product Protection with Fully Bottle-to-Bottle Recyclability

- FreshSafe-PET: Premium Product Protection with Fully Bottle-to-Bottle Recyclability Logoplaste - Innovating to Embrace the Circular Economy

- Innovating to Embrace the Circular Economy Point Plastic - 100% Fully Recyclable Oxygen Barrier PET Container

- 100% Fully Recyclable Oxygen Barrier PET Container NovaPET - Circular Economy along the PET Packaging Value Chain: Actual Developments from Resin Production to White Bottle Recycling

- Circular Economy along the PET Packaging Value Chain: Actual Developments from Resin Production to White Bottle Recycling Aliplast - Developing a Separate Recycling Stream for PET-Based Trays - Recent Developments

Other companies presenting are:

GSI Global Service International - European Market PET Situation and Future Trends with Import Analysis

- European Market PET Situation and Future Trends with Import Analysis Nexant - PX-PTA Developments - the Major Driver of Change and its Effect on Global PET Economics

- PX-PTA Developments - the Major Driver of Change and its Effect on Global PET Economics One Circle World - Growth Outlook of PET Plastic Kegs - Moving Forward with Circularity and Our Challenge

- Growth Outlook of PET Plastic Kegs - Moving Forward with Circularity and Our Challenge Jeplan - PET Chemical Recycling Technology from Japan

- PET Chemical Recycling Technology from K-PET Consulting - Future Impact of the Emerging Chemical Recycling Technologies on the European PET and rPET Value Chain

- Future Impact of the Emerging Chemical Recycling Technologies on the European PET and rPET Value Chain Reverdia - Biosuccinium - a Renewable Approach towards a Circular PET Industry

- Biosuccinium - a Renewable Approach towards a Circular PET Industry Nextek - Optimising rPET Content for Brandowners

- Optimising rPET Content for Brandowners CIER Srl - Italian Society of Ecology and Recycling - PET Recycler Perspective on the Ever More Importance of rPET in the Different Segment of the Packaging Markets

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), participants of the summit will be hosted in a Networking Reception, sponsored by Viscotec. The other sponsors of the summit are NGR recycling machine and SIPA (also exhibitor) while Tomra, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation and Sesotec join as exhibitors.

View event website or contact Hafizah at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65-6346-9218 for more details.

20th GEPET & Recycling is held in conjunction with RecyclePlast in a Circular Economy from May 7-8, 2019 at the same venue.

