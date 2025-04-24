Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement No. 582, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, today informed H+H International A/S that as per 23 April 2025 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 4,130,000 shares, equal to 25.03% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus, exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 25% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

