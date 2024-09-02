Major shareholder announcement

News provided by

H+H international A/S

02 Sep, 2024, 08:05 GMT

Company announcement No. 566, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd., UK, on 30 August 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 29 August 2024 through the Invesco group had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 875,683 shares equal to 5.3% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/major-shareholder-announcement,c4031572

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4031572/2975051.pdf

566 - Major shareholder announcement

Also from this source

H+H International A/S announces conditional sale of land for PLN 110 million

H+H Polska Sp. z o.o. a subsidiary of H+H International A/S ("H+H"), has agreed on a conditional sale of land and buildings of its closed down...

Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement No. 559, 2024 In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics