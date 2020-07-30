Major HORIBA Launch as Virtualising RDE Development Offers $17m Savings

The launch coincides with a new white paper commissioned by HORIBA which reveals the growing business case for the virtualisation of RDE powertrain development.

According to the study, conducted by Frost & Sullivan, virtualising RDE testing could help automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) reduce their prototype vehicle requirements up to 75% by replacing on-road testing with more efficient development in the laboratory, resulting in savings of up to $17m per vehicle programme. This is in addition to huge potential savings in reduced testing and development times.

Steve Whelan, Global Development and Application Centre Leader at HORIBA, comments:

"Manufacturers are juggling multiple challenges – emissions reductions, electrification and future mobility, all while remaining competitive. In order to provide a more efficient and cost-effective approach to RDE development, we've developed RDE+.

"As demonstrated by our powerful research, this comes as the commercial case for virtual RDE development has never been more compelling – helping OEMs to save up to $17m in prototype reductions on each programme. This is not to mention the cost savings to be had, potentially millions, in development time reductions."

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the global automotive industry as it seeks to meet the future technology challenge while recovering from the impact of COVID-19. Adding pressure, the report estimates RDE requirements have increased testing times threefold.

Cue a growing need for a more agile approach to product development – says HORIBA.

Steve adds: "The transition to a more agile approach is inevitable in meeting future vehicle demand. Virtual validation will play a lead role in this, enabling products to be developed quicker and better – essentially doing more with less."

"Manufacturers are advised to take heed now by virtualising their physical testing activities. As demonstrated by RDE+, with benefits that include reduced prototype requirements, increased confidence and huge cost savings – it will ensure they stay in the fast lane."

For further information about HORIBA MIRA's RDE+ offering, please visit: www.horiba.com/RDEplus.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215091/HORIBA_Virtualisation_RDE_Savings.jpg

Contacts :

Lyndsey Trengove

lyndsey.trengove@whistlepr.co.uk

+44-(0)7854-700320

Monira Matin

monira.matin@whistlepr.co.uk

+44-(0)7753-135691

Related Links

https://www.horiba.com



SOURCE HORIBA