Maïzly Wins GAMA Innovation Award for SMEs, Recognized as the Next Generation of Plant-Based Milk

CARY, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maïzly, the world's first corn milk brand, has been named the winner of the 2025 GAMA Innovation Award for SMEs, honoring the most groundbreaking new products from around the world. Selected from entries spanning more than 50 countries, this recognition highlights Maïzly's role in redefining the plant-based milk category with its creamy, gut-healthy corn milk.

Founded in 2019 by Marcel van der Merwe and Tim Leclercq, Maïzly was created to bring bold innovation to the crowded plant-based milk industry. Unlike other milk alternatives, Maïzly is dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, seed-oil-free, and allergen-friendly. Its main ingredient, soluble non-GMO corn fiber, supports digestion and promotes beneficial gut bacteria, making each sip both delicious and nourishing. Since its U.S. debut earlier this year, Maïzly has expanded rapidly and is now on more than 1,00 grocery shelves, including ShopRite, Hannaford, Redner's, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, and Market Street, with growing placement in coffee shops across the U.S. and U.K.

"This one means a lot," said Tim Leclercq, co-founder of Maïzly. "We've poured everything into Maïzly. It's a 24/7 push—competing with brands backed by hundreds of millions in marketing while we run on a shoestring. This award is proof that creativity, passion, and determination can truly change the game."

The GAMA Innovation Awards celebrate global excellence across food, drink, and personal care innovation, spotlighting emerging brands shaping the future of consumer goods. The SME award specifically honors small and medium-sized companies pushing boundaries and rewriting category norms. Maïzly's recognition highlights the growing shift toward functional, sustainable, and allergen-friendly alternatives that don't compromise on taste or nutrition.

Maïzly is available online at maizly.com, Amazon, and select retailers nationwide. For a full list of stockists and updates, visit maizly.com or follow @maizlyforall on Instagram, Tiktok, and LinkedIn.

