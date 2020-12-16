Maitreya Dadashreeji: GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION BEGINS!

- This year has changed the world we live in. Our lifestyles, habits, relationships and the over-all state has experienced a shift. The uncertainty of the future has brought words like fear, depression, suicides, crisis, chaos etc. in our routine usage. The external disturbances demand an internal shift in our mindset, perspective and approach towards life. The calm to this chaos, the solution to this problem is 'Transformation.'

VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maitreya Dadashreeji, the founder and visionary of MaitriBodh Parivaar has introduced the 'WORLDWIDE TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM' for every being who wants to work towards creating a better world for the future. With 20+ life-changing tools over a span of 2 years, this program is reflective, meditative and experiential. This program is completely FREE of cost.

The Journey of Transformation is a step-by-step progression towards the best version of yourself – your True Self which helps one connect with their inner power.