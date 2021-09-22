Maison Privee wins Best Holiday Rentals Company in the Middle East at the International Travel Awards 2021

Founded in 2017, Maison Privee manages a large portfolio of luxury villas, penthouses and apartments, offered as vacation rentals. Last year, the company was recognised as the first vacation rental firm in the Middle East to win at the 27 th edition of the World Travel Awards 2020. This year, Maison Privee affirmed its competitive position in the short-term rental market by being recognised by the International Travel Awards 2021 as the Best Holiday Home Rentals Company in the Middle East. This comes in addition to being recognised as Best Short-Term Vacation Rentals Company in the UAE at the LUXlife Magazine Hospitality Awards 2021.

Managing Director, Paul Mallee, said: "Being recognised as the Best Holiday Homes Rental Company in the Middle East at the prestigious International Travel Awards 2021 is an incredible achievement for a four-year-old start up. "Our aim was always to redefine the short-term accommodation sector and to deliver a world class experience for our guests. This award endorses our efforts to achieve this goal," he added.

The vacation rental sector has seen exceptional growth in recent months as guests seek the natural seclusion and privacy offered by properties in residential communities. With global growth in the sector expected to continue post Covid-19, the outlook for the category is very strong.

Mallee continued: "Winning at the International Travel Awards is testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire team to curate and manage an absolute gold standard vacation rental portfolio. Property owners entrust us with the management of their investments, and we deliver for them by ensuring that our guests recognise us as the go-to vacation rental provider in the region."

With hundreds of properties already under management in Dubai, Maison Privee has continued to expand rapidly and is currently rolling out its model regionally as well as internationally.

Vacation rentals are quickly becoming the preferred accommodation choice for travellers, staycationers and extended stay guests with the sector now the fastest growing within the global hospitality space. In June 2020, Maison Privee became the first vacation rental company to be awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council [WTTC] Safe Stamp. The Safe Stamp award endorses that specific health and hygiene protocols, outlined by WTTC, have been implemented, acting as an additional layer of assurance for guests to experience safe travels.

Having raised $4 million in Series A funding in 2018, the business has established itself as a leading player in the vacation rental sector in the Middle East region and has continued on its planned growth trajectory despite macro-environmental challenges.

About Maison Privee

Maison Privee is a rapidly growing short term property management company, based in Dubai. Founded in 2017, Maison Privee is a hospitality company providing vacation and corporate rentals in Dubai that combine the service and convenience of a premium hotel with the privacy and comfort of home.

In April 2018, Maison Privee closed a Series A funding round at USD $4,000,000 and are continuing to rapidly expand their portfolio of properties. In August 2019, the company signed a USD$100m portfolio of luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai through its preferred partner relationship with Gulf Sotheby's International. Maison Privee also signed a strategic partnership with Archipelago International, the largest privately owned and independent hotel operator in Southeast Asia. The company was awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Stamp in June 2020.

Maison Privee hand pick luxury properties in the best locations and support them with extensive services to ensure that guests have the best possible experience with every stay.

themaisonprivee.com

