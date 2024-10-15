MAISON COURVOISIER IS REBORN AFTER MULTI-YEAR RESTORATION IN JARNAC

Honouring nearly 200 years of history and savoir-faire, the Maison, filled with exceptional designs that highlight the surrounding vineyards, terroir and rich landscape of the region, is set to welcome esteemed guests from around the world from October 2024.

Proudly standing at the heart of Jarnac, directly facing the Charente River, the beautiful edifice, originally built in 1857, is inspired by Paris' iconic 'Pavillon de Flore' at the Louvre Museum—a place dear to the Maison's founder, Félix Courvoisier. Félix was a visionary and a dedicated host. When he introduced the brand in 1828, he envisioned a warm and welcoming space for friends and family to share his unique vision of "Joie de Vivre." This newly revitalised home will be the same beacon for global inspiration, innovation and education for Courvoisier today.

AN ARCHITECTURAL & ARTISTIC TREASURE

The transformation of the five-story Maison Courvoisier is a collaboration with Gilles & Boissier, an international design studio known for high-end projects. Led by Patrick Gilles and Dorothée Boissier, their French heritage and artistic vision blend Courvoisier's savoir-faire with the home's rich history and terroir.

Key spaces include a stylish red Bar Lounge, curated by historian Isabelle Vignon, and a Cognac Tasting Room with artwork by François Houtin. The Dining Room, with a palissandro marble table and carved wood panels by Zoé Ouvrier, serves as the centrepiece for exclusive pairing dinners. Gilles & Boissier's design subtly reflects cognac's ageing process, with hand-painted walls transitioning from bright hues to deep amber tones.

Throughout the house, art pieces by French artists Zoé Ouvrier, Anne-Charlotte Saliba, François Houtin, Lilian Daubisse and Carole Descordes, Molly Gambardella from the US and Veronique Van der Esch from Belgium each express nature and what Courvoisier's DNA meant to them through their own lens. Be it by playing with recyclable materials used to ship cognac bottles, delicate paper trimming and gold foil, outstanding wood hand-carving or a monumental portrait of Félix himself – each piece perfectly matches the tasteful rooms of the Maison.

Maison Courvoisier's restoration is one of Gilles & Boissier's most significant projects in France. They stated:

"We approached this project with pride, blending the chateau's rich heritage with the brand's excellence. Our goal was to honor the Maison's legacy while infusing new energy that reflects Courvoisier's values and future vision. Every detail, including a bench carved from cellar wood, reflects the brand's deep-rooted history."

UNPARALLELED COGNAC

Courvoisier offers a range of world-renowned cognacs, all blended in its signature floral style, "cognac in blossom." This includes the classic VS, VSOP, XO, and the Prestige Collection, featuring XO Royal, Extra, and L'Essence de Courvoisier. By partnering with local artisans and winegrowers, the brand creates high-quality, balanced cognacs. With its light and bright taste, Courvoisier is perfect for any occasion—whether served neat, paired with food, or in cocktails like the Courvoisier Gala.

Maison Courvoisier's Master Blender, Thibaut Hontanx, said: "Our legacy is built on rare, exceptional cognacs maturing in our cellars. The recent restoration provides a perfect backdrop that complements the distinctive character of our blends, much like the Maison itself."

HOMAGE TO THE PAST AND VISIONS OF THE FUTURE

The reopening of Maison Courvoisier marks a new chapter, blending tradition with innovation, inviting guests to experience Courvoisier's rich heritage and future vision. While access remains limited, tours and tastings will be available throughout the year, with exclusive overnight stays arranged at select times.

Next to the Maison, the Visitor Center will be open year-round, offering guests the chance to taste and bottle cognac from the Master Blender's barrels.

Augustin Depardon, Managing Director of the House of Cognac and Champagne at Campari Group says: "Standing proudly on the Charente River, Maison Courvoisier is a piece of French history that was in need of revival after years of unuse. Maison Courvoisier has been an iconic part of the Cognac region's fabric since 1828, and we are proud of its legacy. This restoration project was about respecting and paying homage to our past, while setting a stage for Courvoisier's beautiful future."

For more information, visit www.courvoisier.com .

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019.

