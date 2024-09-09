MainStreaming Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Ian Franklyn as CRO

MILAN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming is an award-winning innovative Edge Video Delivery Network that enables broadcasters to deliver optimal streaming QoE securely, reliably at scale, while optimizing operational efficiencies and cost reduction.

As MainStreaming continues to expand its streaming business, the leadership team grows as well, welcoming a new CRO to drive revenue growth.

Ian Franklyn, a newly appointed CRO- Chief Revenue Officer of MainStreaming in a black t-shirt.

Ian Franklyn joins MainStreaming's leadership team at a pivotal moment to capitalize on MainStreaming's success in the CDN market to date and further accelerate revenue growth and market penetration.

Ian Franklyn takes up the position of CRO with +20 years of streaming experience under his belt and a history of establishing and growing businesses from inception into multi- million-dollar repeatable revenues. In his previous role as a senior executive at Conviva, Ian gained invaluable insights into factors impacting QoE such as CDN and device performance, collaborating closely with leading enterprises to optimize customer engagement and revenue across the M&E, Retail, Travel, and Gaming sectors. Ian, who holds a Master of Science in Multimedia Systems, will manage the Sales and Marketing departments to define and deliver GTM strategy.

Antonio G.Corrado, CEO of MainStreaming welcomed him: "We are proud to have Ian Franklyn as our CRO, and we are confident in his ability to build a sustainable business organization. Ian is a streaming professional with a proven track record of invaluable commercial and industry experiences, and who will contribute to the company's ongoing revenue growth. Ofcom's annual Media Nations report published research showing that time spent watching online video services continues to grow at the expense of live broadcast TV. With QoE KPI being a core focus for both of us, we are ready to strengthen our position as a company that delivers actionable solutions and accelerates traditional broadcasters' transition to Streaming"

"The roles I have performed in my career gave me direct exposure and insights into many challenges faced by broadcasters and OTT service providers. By far, the greatest challenge is the quality of video delivery, especially for live events at scale and piracy. It is evident, MainStreaming's innovative approach overcomes many of the technical, economic and operational challenges. Their ability to solve a clear industry problem, along with the energy, experience, and passion of the leadership team, were all key factors in my decision to come on board. It is exciting to take on this role and continue working in a market that is expected to grow to 3.4 trillion by the end of 2028, with video being the primary medium for media consumption and advertising as audiences migrate to digital streaming," said Ian Franklyn.

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process. MainStreaming's solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

