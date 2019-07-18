Mainetti Group Expands RFID Expertise, Offerings Through Global Strategic Partnership With Retail Reload

Investment Marks Mainetti's Continued Commitment to Providing End-to-End Retail Solutions

KEASBEY, New Jersey, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti Group, a global manufacturer of retail products and solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Retail Reload, an RFID solutions provider headquartered in Paris, France.

Retail Reload offers an omni-channel RFID Solution and is the only company offering supply tools, sales tools and business intelligence in one robust, seamless package.

Mainetti will be offering Retail Reload's software solution as part of its existing RFID services in order to help retailers improve store efficiencies, enhance their customer experience and drive overall profitability.

"This investment brings significant software and integration capability to our RFID offer and is a critical step in Mainetti's commitment to providing end-to-end solutions to satisfy our individual customers' needs," said Paul Withers, Group Global Head of Packaging at Mainetti. "We believe fervently that RFID is not only about stock accuracy. Together with Retail Reload, we can unlock the true potential of RFID technology and create great added value for our customers."

Yves Curtat, founder and CEO of Retail Reload said, "We are proud and enthusiastic to be part of this ambitious project with the Mainetti group. Our Joint offer makes it possible for retailers to achieve securely their required sustainable omnichannel conversion, and in this way re-boost and future proof their current business model to thrive in the digitalized environment."

As the retail industry continues to evolve and transform, utilization of RFID-driven solutions are expected to increase across the supply chain from logistics and the management of goods, to inventory and sales trends, to driving unique customer experiences.

About Mainetti

Mainetti Group is the worldwide leader in innovative, sustainable solutions for the retail industry. A market share leader in hangars and packaging solutions, Mainetti is known for its superior quality, customer service and global footprint. Mainetti is also a pioneer in hangar and plastics recycling, having introduced sustainability processes for customers nearly six decades ago. The company also operates extensive reuse programs in Europe and North America, redistributing hangers for reintroduction into the supply chain through its global network of companies. The company is a partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands, such as Marks & Spencer, WalMart, Adidas, H&M, Zara, Target, Nike, Hermes, Nordstrom, Primark, Kohl's and Macy's. Mainetti is headquartered in New Jersey. Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

About Retail Reload

Retail Reload enables retail unified stock management to achieve omnichannel initiatives delivered digitally. The company leverages RFID hardware and communications to deliver stronger performance, operational efficiencies and enhanced data insights to drive the retail business and connect to the new consumer fulfilling demand for product, services and speed – all in real-time. Please visit www.retailreload.com for additional details.

